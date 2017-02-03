Germantowns CJ Norfleet charges into Colliervilles Jalen Lynn

Devils fall to Southwind in make-up game

Posted on February 3, 2017.

Paced by Carlos Marshall’s 20 points, Southwind handled Germantown 65-41 Wednesday night. Both teams traded baskets in the first quarter. However, the Jaguars pulled ahead in the second quarter with a 24-8 run. Junior forward Mark Johnson led Germantown with 9 points. Sophomore point guard Ashton Taylor chipped in 8 points. The game was played […]

Johnson Road Park removed from consideration for future school

Posted on February 1, 2017.

The Germantown Board of Education has whittled down its list of potential sites for a future elementary school. Board members voted unanimously Monday to abandon the Johnson Road Park site, meaning three sites remain for consideration. Residents and board members cited traffic concerns as the primary reason for dropping the site. In an online survey […]

ECS alumni honored Photo by Kevin Lewter Former Alabama football standout Barrett Jones joined dozens of former ECS athletes Friday night during the school's Basketball Alumni Recognition. The alums were recognized during halftime of the boys' basketball game. They are pictured with Athletic Director and former head basketball coach John Roelofs (center). Those recognized were; Carroll Andre, Skip Vance, George Bravos, Ernie Orwig, Russie Clack, John Graves, Louis Burgess, Stephen Coombs, Clay Scott, Brad Wood, Brady Farmer, Nathaniel Hoekstra, Josh Meeks, Andy Johnson, Trey Jamison, Barrett Jones, Terence Stringfellow, Nick Bravos, Stephen Kaspar, Micah Teed, Hunter Harrington, Rachel Chambliss, Trevia Matthews, Connor Graves, Noah Teed, Tracey Bravos, Cathy Boyd, Anna Kaspar and Lyan Rooker.

ECS basketball alumni honored

Posted on February 1, 2017.

Fancy Flea Market

Posted on January 31, 2017.

 

St. George’s dominates Sacred Heart

Posted on January 31, 2017.

By Bill Sorrell Energy. St. George’s had it. Sacred Heart did not. With double-teams, steals, rebounds that led to points, an aggressive defense and an offense that had scorers off the bench, St. George’s dominated Sacred Heart of Jesus High School 68-30 on Jan. 24 at St. George’s. “That is certainly how we want to […]

Storefronts to be updated at 2 Germantown centers

Posted on January 31, 2017.

By Graham Sweeney Two major Germantown shopping centers will soon receive a facelift as a result of action by the city’s Design Review Commission. Commissioners unanimously approved projects to update storefront façades last week during their regularly scheduled meeting. The first of the two projects will improve the old Kroger store site on Exeter Road […]

Hotel planned north of Carriage Crossing

Posted on January 31, 2017.

By Graham Sweeney Initial plans for a four-story hotel will be discussed Thursday night at the regularly scheduled meeting of the Collierville Planning Commission. Commissioners will vote to approve a preliminary site plan for The Fairfield Inn and Suites, a 55,789-square-foot Marriott hotel planned for construction on the north side of Collierville Road, east of […]

Courtesy Photo Germantown's beloved horse and rider statue was removed from City Hall over the weekend. True Blue was taken back to the studio of artist Ann Moore, who created her in 2008, for repairs and basic upkeep. The refurbishment will repair flaking material on the statue and put her in tip top condition in plenty of time for this years 69th Annual Germantown Charity Horse Show. This is a celebratory year for the horse and rider statue, as the model for the statue, Virginia Barron, is this years Charity Horse Show Queen. Virginia Walker, president of the Germantown Charity Horse Show, said she expects the statue to be returned to her place by March 25. The statue was commissioned for the Charity Horse Shows 60th anniversary as part of the 21 horse salute. The 2017 Horse Show will be held at the Charity Horse Show grounds from June 7 to 12.

‘True Blue’ gets a makeover

Posted on January 26, 2017.

Photo by Kevin Lewter The Houston Mustangs cruised past Wooddale 64-37 Friday night on the road to improve to 13-8 on the season. The Mustangs turned on the jets early, jumping out to a 27-6 lead. Wooddale traded baskets before the half but never truly threatened. Bruce Guy led Houston with 18 points and Ryan Boyce chipped in 12 points. The Mustangs will play at rival Collierville this Friday before hosting Ridgeway on Tuesday. PICTURED: Jalin Clay scores on the breakaway layup. He finished the game with 14 points.

Mustangs cruise past Wooddale

Posted on January 26, 2017.

Photo by Kevin Lewter Members of the Germantown High School student section crowd surf Friday night during the Red Devils' rivalry game against host Collierville. The Dragons used a 20-10 run in the fourth quarter to force overtime and eventually pull out a 55-54 win. The Red Devils (9-7) will play at Southwind this Friday before hosting Bolton next Tuesday.

Passionate Pupils

Posted on January 25, 2017.

