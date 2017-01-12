Posted on January 12, 2017.
By Graham Sweeney More than 100 worn manholes will soon be rehabbed in some of the city’s older neighborhoods. The Germantown Board of Mayor and Aldermen unanimously approved a contract Monday night to repair around 110 of the city’s 5,000 sewer manholes. The contract is not to exceed $175,000 and will include the use of […]
Posted in News0 Comments
Posted on January 12, 2017.
One day after a rivalry game against Collierville was canceled due to inclement weather, Houston fell 68-51 to Sunrise Christian on Saturday in the ARS National Hoopfest at Arlington High School. Down 31-21 at halftime, the Mustangs used a 17-15 run in the third quarter to close the gap. However, Sunrise Christian of Florida ended […]
Posted in News0 Comments
Posted on January 12, 2017.
December 23 Crimes • A victim reported being scratched by his girlfriend. The complaint originated from the 8600 block of Shadowbrook Cove at 11:19 p.m. • An adult was arrested for shoving his spouse on the 1800 block of Poplar Estates Parkway at 12:58 p.m. • An adult was arrested for slapping her roommate on […]
Posted in News0 Comments
Posted on January 11, 2017.
A lawsuit filed by Inland Waste Solutions against the Germantown has been resolved through court-mandated mediation. To resolve the dispute without further litigation, and resulting legal costs, the city will release $275,000 of the $1.3 million withheld during the waste management company’s contract. The settlement agreement was approved by Aldermen during the Jan. 9 meeting […]
Posted in News0 Comments
Posted on January 11, 2017.
By Graham Sweeney More than a few feathers were ruffled among the announced crowd of over 100 concerned residents last Thursday as the Germantown Municipal School District hosted a public forum at Houston High School to discuss the four proposed campuses for a new elementary school. Several in attendance spoke in favor of the 30-acre […]
Posted in News0 Comments
Posted on January 6, 2017.
Winter Weather Morning Update Winter Weather Advisory continues through 6 p.m. 1 to 2 inches of snow expected Today’s high will be in the 20s, the low tonight will be in the teens Travel and Roads Traffic-No major disruptions Leave early for your destination Salt and sand trucks are giving priority to heavier traveled roads […]
Posted in News0 Comments
Posted on January 5, 2017.
Congressman David Kustoff (R-Tenn.) today released the following statement after being sworn in yesterday as a member of the United States House of Representatives. “I am honored and humbled to serve the people of West Tennessee,” said Kustoff. “With a Republican majority in both the House and Senate, and a Republican White House, we have […]
Posted in News0 Comments
Posted on January 4, 2017.
Norfolk Southern Railroad will continue maintenance on all rail crossings within Germantown this week. Typically crossing are closed four to six hours, however mechanical issues can extend the closure time. Below is a list of upcoming, scheduled crossing closures and closure time estimates. On Jan. 5, the crossing on Germantown Road near the Germantown Commissary […]
Posted in News0 Comments
Posted on January 4, 2017.
The National Weather Service has predicted a “winter blast” Thursday through Saturday with temperatures down to the 20’s with light snow flurries, according to Dale Lane, director of the Shelby County Office of Preparedness. “Lane and his staff will be in contact with our emergency services coordinators,” added Shelby County Mayor Mark H. Luttrell Jr. […]
Posted in News0 Comments
Posted on January 4, 2017.
100 Space Heaters, 100 Electric Blankets Available to Qualified Applicants MLGW is teaming up with the Neighborhood Christian Centers to assist qualified low-income seniors and physically challenged residents of Shelby County through the Power of Warmth Program. The MLGW program provides space heaters and electric blankets to eligible MLGW customers. The Neighborhood Christian Centers will […]
Posted in News0 Comments
Recent Comments