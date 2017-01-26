Posted on January 26, 2017.
Germantown’s beloved horse and rider statue was removed from City Hall over the weekend. ‘True Blue’ was taken back to the studio of artist Ann Moore, who created her in 2008, for repairs and basic upkeep. The refurbishment will repair flaking material on the statue and put her in tip top condition in plenty of […]
Posted on January 26, 2017.
The Houston Mustangs cruised past Wooddale 64-37 Friday night on the road to improve to 13-8 on the season. The Mustangs turned on the jets early, jumping out to a 27-6 lead. Wooddale traded baskets before the half but never truly threatened. Bruce Guy led Houston with 18 points and Ryan Boyce chipped in 12 […]
Posted on January 25, 2017.
Photo by Kevin Lewter Members of the Germantown High School student section crowd surf and play paper-rock-scissors with the opponents Friday night during the Red Devils’ rivalry game against host Collierville. The Dragons used a 20-10 run in the fourth quarter to force overtime and eventually pull out a 55-54 win. The Red Devils (9-7) […]
Posted on January 25, 2017.
Special to The Times With the retirement of Germantown Police Capt. Mike Griffus after 30 years of service, Police Chief Richard Hall was faced with some big shoes to fill. Eleven internal police lieutenants were considered for this prestigious promotion. After careful examination of their performance history, Lt. Nick Godwin was promoted to captain. “Nick […]
Posted on January 25, 2017.
By Graham Sweeney Sen. Brian Kelsey (R-Germantown) was in attendance at Monday night’s Germantown Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting to report that the state is “in the best financial situation in the entire country.” Board members smiled and nodded as Kelsey told those in attendance that this is the “first time ever” that Tennessee […]
Posted on January 25, 2017.
Photo by Kevin Lewter The Germantown Red Devils lost an overtime heartbreaker Friday night at rival Collierville. With the score tied 22-22 at halftime, Germantown used a 19-9 run in the third quarter to secure a safe lead. However, the Dragons exploded for 20 points in the final quarter to force overtime and eventually get […]
Posted on January 25, 2017.
By Graham Sweeney Much of the city was on edge Monday morning after reports surfaced that officers with the Germantown Police Department were pursuing two suspects involved in an alleged armed robbery attempt near Hacks Cross Road and Poplar Pike. The Germantown Police Department announced Tuesday morning that Jaylin Pritchard, 19, and George Jinkins, 20, […]
Posted on January 17, 2017.
December 30 Crimes • A Tonneau truck cover and a purse were taken from a vehicle on the 6500 block of Poplar Avenue at 7:40 a.m. • A license plate was taken from a vehicle on the 2000 block of West Street at 1:40 p.m. Crashes • Two vehicles collided at Wolf River Blvd. and S. Germantown […]
Posted on January 17, 2017.
By Graham Sweeney Home sales for 2016 have been tallied and Germantown finished the year strong, with 932 sales recorded by the Memphis Area Association of Realtors. Numbers released last week indicate that the city saw a 7 percent increase in sales over 2015, when 875 sales were reported. “It was a strong year,” said […]
Posted on January 17, 2017.
By Graham Sweeney Germantown Police Lt. Kevin Simpson, who’s midnight shift saw a 60-percent reduction in auto burglaries last year, was named the 2016 Lawman of the Year by the Kiwanis Club of Germantown. The announcement was made last week during the city’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting. Simpson, who has been with GPD […]
