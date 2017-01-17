Posted on January 17, 2017.
December 30 Crimes • A Tonneau truck cover and a purse were taken from a vehicle on the 6500 block of Poplar Avenue at 7:40 a.m. • A license plate was taken from a vehicle on the 2000 block of West Street at 1:40 p.m. Crashes • Two vehicles collided at Wolf River Blvd. and S. Germantown […]
By Graham Sweeney Home sales for 2016 have been tallied and Germantown finished the year strong, with 932 sales recorded by the Memphis Area Association of Realtors. Numbers released last week indicate that the city saw a 7 percent increase in sales over 2015, when 875 sales were reported. “It was a strong year,” said […]
By Graham Sweeney Germantown Police Lt. Kevin Simpson, who’s midnight shift saw a 60-percent reduction in auto burglaries last year, was named the 2016 Lawman of the Year by the Kiwanis Club of Germantown. The announcement was made last week during the city’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting. Simpson, who has been with GPD […]
By Bill Sorrell A dunk made one team roar while a block made another soar. With 5:52 left in the game, Germantown’s DeMarcus Mitchell slammed an anticipated dunk that raised the rafters, giving the Red Devils a 34-33 lead over arch-rival Houston. With 3:21 left, Houston’s Bruce Guy blocked a shot but five seconds later […]
By Graham Sweeney More than 100 worn manholes will soon be rehabbed in some of the city’s older neighborhoods. The Germantown Board of Mayor and Aldermen unanimously approved a contract Monday night to repair around 110 of the city’s 5,000 sewer manholes. The contract is not to exceed $175,000 and will include the use of […]
One day after a rivalry game against Collierville was canceled due to inclement weather, Houston fell 68-51 to Sunrise Christian on Saturday in the ARS National Hoopfest at Arlington High School. Down 31-21 at halftime, the Mustangs used a 17-15 run in the third quarter to close the gap. However, Sunrise Christian of Florida ended […]
December 23 Crimes • A victim reported being scratched by his girlfriend. The complaint originated from the 8600 block of Shadowbrook Cove at 11:19 p.m. • An adult was arrested for shoving his spouse on the 1800 block of Poplar Estates Parkway at 12:58 p.m. • An adult was arrested for slapping her roommate on […]
A lawsuit filed by Inland Waste Solutions against the Germantown has been resolved through court-mandated mediation. To resolve the dispute without further litigation, and resulting legal costs, the city will release $275,000 of the $1.3 million withheld during the waste management company’s contract. The settlement agreement was approved by Aldermen during the Jan. 9 meeting […]
By Graham Sweeney More than a few feathers were ruffled among the announced crowd of over 100 concerned residents last Thursday as the Germantown Municipal School District hosted a public forum at Houston High School to discuss the four proposed campuses for a new elementary school. Several in attendance spoke in favor of the 30-acre […]
Winter Weather Morning Update Winter Weather Advisory continues through 6 p.m. 1 to 2 inches of snow expected Today’s high will be in the 20s, the low tonight will be in the teens Travel and Roads Traffic-No major disruptions Leave early for your destination Salt and sand trucks are giving priority to heavier traveled roads […]
