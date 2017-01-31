Posted on January 31, 2017.


By Bill Sorrell Energy. St. George's had it. Sacred Heart did not. With double-teams, steals, rebounds that led to points, an aggressive defense and an offense that had scorers off the bench, St. George's dominated Sacred Heart of Jesus High School 68-30 on Jan. 24 at St. George's. "That is certainly how we want to […]

Posted on January 31, 2017.
By Graham Sweeney Two major Germantown shopping centers will soon receive a facelift as a result of action by the city's Design Review Commission. Commissioners unanimously approved projects to update storefront façades last week during their regularly scheduled meeting. The first of the two projects will improve the old Kroger store site on Exeter Road […]

Posted on January 31, 2017.
By Graham Sweeney Initial plans for a four-story hotel will be discussed Thursday night at the regularly scheduled meeting of the Collierville Planning Commission. Commissioners will vote to approve a preliminary site plan for The Fairfield Inn and Suites, a 55,789-square-foot Marriott hotel planned for construction on the north side of Collierville Road, east of […]

Posted on January 26, 2017.
Germantown's beloved horse and rider statue was removed from City Hall over the weekend. 'True Blue' was taken back to the studio of artist Ann Moore, who created her in 2008, for repairs and basic upkeep. The refurbishment will repair flaking material on the statue and put her in tip top condition in plenty of […]

Posted on January 26, 2017.
The Houston Mustangs cruised past Wooddale 64-37 Friday night on the road to improve to 13-8 on the season. The Mustangs turned on the jets early, jumping out to a 27-6 lead. Wooddale traded baskets before the half but never truly threatened. Bruce Guy led Houston with 18 points and Ryan Boyce chipped in 12 […]

Posted on January 25, 2017.
Photo by Kevin Lewter Members of the Germantown High School student section crowd surf and play paper-rock-scissors with the opponents Friday night during the Red Devils' rivalry game against host Collierville. The Dragons used a 20-10 run in the fourth quarter to force overtime and eventually pull out a 55-54 win. The Red Devils (9-7) […]

Posted on January 25, 2017.
Special to The Times With the retirement of Germantown Police Capt. Mike Griffus after 30 years of service, Police Chief Richard Hall was faced with some big shoes to fill. Eleven internal police lieutenants were considered for this prestigious promotion. After careful examination of their performance history, Lt. Nick Godwin was promoted to captain. "Nick […]

Posted on January 25, 2017.
By Graham Sweeney Sen. Brian Kelsey (R-Germantown) was in attendance at Monday night's Germantown Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting to report that the state is "in the best financial situation in the entire country." Board members smiled and nodded as Kelsey told those in attendance that this is the "first time ever" that Tennessee […]

Posted on January 25, 2017.
Photo by Kevin Lewter The Germantown Red Devils lost an overtime heartbreaker Friday night at rival Collierville. With the score tied 22-22 at halftime, Germantown used a 19-9 run in the third quarter to secure a safe lead. However, the Dragons exploded for 20 points in the final quarter to force overtime and eventually get […]

