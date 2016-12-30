Posted on December 30, 2016.
It took two overtimes, but the Houston Mustangs beat Bartlett 56-54 Thursday night in the Stagecoach Classic. Houston’s Ryan Boyce led all scorers with 12 points. Both teams started slow, with the score 6-5 after the first quarter. Down 18-16 at halftime, the Mustangs used a 14-6 run in the third quarter to take the […]
Posted on December 30, 2016.
Standardized test scores for local public schools look sobering, although educators are cautioning that parents should view them with a grain of salt. Perhaps several grains. The data from the 2015-16 school year (the latest-available data, released on Dec. 13) shows widespread score drops, but it is a “recalibration” year based on a new test. […]
Posted on December 29, 2016.
Norfolk Southern Railroad will soon begin performing maintenance on all rail crossings within Germantown. The first crossing affected will be on Poplar Pike, just east of Germantown High School. The crossing will be closed to traffic on Friday, Dec. 30, from 7 a.m. to 5 pm. Southern Ave. will remain open at all times during […]
Posted on December 28, 2016.
Germantown is tied with five other Tennessee cities for the second lowest jobless rate in the state. The city’s rate for November was 3.5 percent, or more than one percent point below the national average of 4.6 percent, according to the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development. At 3.2 percent, Franklin has the lowest […]
Posted on December 28, 2016.
December 9 Crimes • A vehicle was stolen from a parking lot in the 6500 block of Poplar Woods Circle South at 11:08 a.m. • An adult was arrested for the possession of marijuana during a traffic stop at Kirby Parkway and Poplar Ave. at 3:36 p.m. Crashes • Two vehicles collided at Poplar Ave. […]
Posted on December 28, 2016.
The year was 1945 and the population of Germantown was just over 400 people. Mayor Jack Barry, along with other city leaders, decided it was time for Germantown to have its own fire truck in order to protect the men and women of the town. A fire truck has just become available in Cordova. It […]
Posted on December 27, 2016.
Twelve non-profit organizations in Shelby County will start the year with a budget boost after being selected to receive $2,500 grants from FirstBank. “We wanted to support some of the many nonprofit groups in Memphis that are doing great work but don’t receive as much donor support as the larger, high-profile organizations,” said FirstBank Memphis […]
Posted on December 27, 2016.
Home sales rocketed for the second consecutive month in Germantown. Sales were up 22 percent last month, with 73 recorded in the Memphis Area Association of Realtors database. The increase mimics a trend from October, when sales were up nearly 40 percent. The city began 2016 down 37 percent but has now seen increases in […]
Posted on December 27, 2016.
Norfolk Southern Railroad will begin performing maintenance on all rail crossings within Germantown this week. The first crossing affected will be take place Dec. 28 on Poplar Pike just east of Germantown High School. It will be closed to traffic from approximately 7 a.m. to 5 pm. Southern Ave. will remain open at all times […]
Posted on December 22, 2016.
Several local residents recently participated in the annual Wreaths Across America Day. Each December on National Wreaths Across America Day, the mission is to remember, honor and teach is carried out by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery, as well as over 1,100 additional locations in all 50 U.S. states, at sea and abroad. […]
