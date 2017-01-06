Posted on January 6, 2017.
Winter Weather Morning Update Winter Weather Advisory continues through 6 p.m. 1 to 2 inches of snow expected Today’s high will be in the 20s, the low tonight will be in the teens Travel and Roads Traffic-No major disruptions Leave early for your destination Salt and sand trucks are giving priority to heavier traveled roads […]
Posted in News0 Comments
Posted on January 5, 2017.
Congressman David Kustoff (R-Tenn.) today released the following statement after being sworn in yesterday as a member of the United States House of Representatives. “I am honored and humbled to serve the people of West Tennessee,” said Kustoff. “With a Republican majority in both the House and Senate, and a Republican White House, we have […]
Posted in News0 Comments
Posted on January 4, 2017.
Norfolk Southern Railroad will continue maintenance on all rail crossings within Germantown this week. Typically crossing are closed four to six hours, however mechanical issues can extend the closure time. Below is a list of upcoming, scheduled crossing closures and closure time estimates. On Jan. 5, the crossing on Germantown Road near the Germantown Commissary […]
Posted in News0 Comments
Posted on January 4, 2017.
The National Weather Service has predicted a “winter blast” Thursday through Saturday with temperatures down to the 20’s with light snow flurries, according to Dale Lane, director of the Shelby County Office of Preparedness. “Lane and his staff will be in contact with our emergency services coordinators,” added Shelby County Mayor Mark H. Luttrell Jr. […]
Posted in News0 Comments
Posted on January 4, 2017.
100 Space Heaters, 100 Electric Blankets Available to Qualified Applicants MLGW is teaming up with the Neighborhood Christian Centers to assist qualified low-income seniors and physically challenged residents of Shelby County through the Power of Warmth Program. The MLGW program provides space heaters and electric blankets to eligible MLGW customers. The Neighborhood Christian Centers will […]
Posted in News0 Comments
Posted on January 4, 2017.
Players from Briarcrest, Cordova and St. George’s dominated the Tennessee Sports Writers Association All-State football teams announced the last week in December. Of the 28 players on the 6A team, six were from Shelby County. There was one player among the 28 on the Class 5A team. On the Class 4A team, there were four. […]
Posted in News0 Comments
Posted on January 4, 2017.
December 16 Crimes • A wall was spray painted on the building at 1925 Exeter Road at 8:31 a.m. • Credit card accounts were used fraudulently after a victim provided information in a telephone scam. The complaint originated from the 1300 block of Winterberry Cove at 9:34 a.m. • A victim’s personal information was used […]
Posted in News0 Comments
Posted on January 4, 2017.
In order to achieve their New Year’s resolutions, many area residents may be looking to join a gym in 2017. The Shelby Sun Times recently caught up with David Allen, the owner of one of the area’s fastest growing fitness facilities. Allen opened NBS Fitness in Cordova five years ago. He recently moved the gym […]
Posted in News0 Comments
Posted on January 4, 2017.
• Rachel Brewer, Jenna Marie Dula, Christian Taylor Sidebottom and Zachary Craig Wylie of Collier-ville were among the three hundred twenty-two students named to the Union University President’s List for the fall 2016 semester. The President’s List includes full-time students who achieve a 4.0 grade point average on a four-point scale. • Austin Peay State […]
Posted in News0 Comments
Posted on January 4, 2017.
The Germantown Planning Commission has unanimously approved the development intended to house the Trader Joe’s location. The Commission met Tuesday night to consider the final site plan for the grocery chain. The latest plan from developer Centennial American Properties modified previous submissions by moving the anchor store into the existing building, allowing Trader’s to arrive […]
Posted in News0 Comments
Recent Comments