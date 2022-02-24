Germantown Police Reports

• February 11

Crimes

An adult male was arrested for the possession of a fraudulent drive-out tag at Wolf River Boulevard and Preakness Place at 1:57 a.m.

Three adults were seen stealing items from a business located in the 2000 block of West Street at 12:33 p.m.

• February 12

Crimes

No crimes reported.

S unday, February 13

Crimes

Two adults were arrested for the possession of a stolen vehicle in the 7700 block of Farmington Boulevard at 9:24 a.m.

• February 14

Crimes

An adult male was seen stealing items from a business located in the 7600 block of Poplar Avenue at 2:30 p.m.

• February 15

Crimes

An adult male was arrested for the possession of an altered drive-out tag at Kirby Parkway and Poplar Avenue at 12:31 a.m.

An adult male was seen stealing items from a business located in the 7700 block of Poplar Avenue at 6:14 p.m.

• February 16

Crimes

No crimes reported.

• February 17

Crimes

The victim’s vehicle was forcibly entered and items were stolen. The report originated in the 7800 block of Woodleaf Drive at 7:27 a.m.

The victim’s vehicle was forcibly entered and items were stolen. The report originated in the 2800 block of Cordie Lee Lane at 7:45 a.m.

The caller reported that someone entered his open garage and stole power tools. The report originated in the 7900 block of Farindon Drive at 4:53 a.m.

The caller reported that juveniles shot him with an airsoft gun while he was running. The report originated in the 2800 block of Keasler Circle East at 6 p.m.

• Crashes

A total of 26 crashes were reported during this time period.