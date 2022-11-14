Houston Pom wins big

The Houston High School Silver and Black squads have cheered away as champions with bids to national competition this spring.

Walking away from Regionals with second place in pom, fourth in Game Day, and the Best Costume Award, our Houston High Varsity Pom Team gave award winning performances.

The Houston Middle School Pom Team was named the UDA Regional Hip Hop Champions. Both the large and small Cheerleader teams from Riverdale and Houston Middle School also received bids to the National UCA championship.

This weekend’s state championships:

• Houston High School JV Cheer Team took first place

• Houston Middle School Small Team won the Small Junior High – West Division and are also State Champions

• The Large Junior High Team (Riverdale and Houston team) was the runner up in the Large Junior High-West Division

• Houston Middle School Pom were named Hip Hop State Champions