Safety should always be a priority when working with heavy machinery. In a metalworking shop, even the most basic safety practice can make the difference between efficient operation and a major disaster.

Improving safety in your metalworking shop is about more than just creating a list of best practices. You must also train employees, provide adequate resources, and create a culture of accountability to ensure everyone does their part to maintain a healthy work environment. Explore these straightforward yet crucial ways to improve safety in your metalworking shop.

Prioritize PPE

Personal protective equipment is a must-have in any metalworking environment. All employees on the shop floor must wear adequate gear to prevent cuts and burns, protect the eyes and lungs, and avoid other injuries. Necessary PPE in your metalworking shop might include:

Safety glasses or goggles

Thick gloves

Closed-toe shoes

Respirators when working around fumes or with specific equipment

Make sure all employees follow PPE rules while on the shop floor. Have supervisors lead by example by always following PPE best practices. Post signage as a reminder to employees to don protective gear before entering the shop. Additionally, make PPE accessible by providing it on-site or giving employees a stipend to purchase their own gear.

Keep the Shop Floor Clear

Trash, spills, and other messes can create tripping hazards on your shop floor. Slips, trips, and falls are some of the most common causes of workplace injuries. As such, one of the essential tips for improving safety in your metalworking business is to be diligent about keeping the floor of your shop clean.

Hold all employees accountable and ensure everyone cleans up messes as quickly as possible. Prioritize clear walkways and exits so that employees can move freely, especially in the case of an emergency.

Pay Attention To Machine Safety

Broken, worn, or otherwise inefficient equipment can be a hazard to your workplace. For example, if tramp oils contaminate the coolant of your CNC machine, they can lead to bacterial growth and dangerous smoke. These put your employees at risk. That’s why it’s critical to use a tramp oil skimmer to remove the contaminants and keep your equipment safe and efficient.

Thorough and proactive maintenance helps you avoid this and other equipment hazards that threaten your shop’s safety. Stay on top of inspections, cleanings, and other preventative maintenance tasks to keep your equipment safe, functional, and productive for your business.

