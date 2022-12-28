Neighbors Helping Neighbors

City of Germantown

The Germantown Police Department, Cop Stop and the Collierville Citizens Police Association are teaming up in an effort to raise money for a Collierville Police Department officer who was seriously injured in the line of duty in September.

On September 24, CPD received a request from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office to attempt to locate a suspect involved in a shooting in their jurisdiction. The vehicle was located in the parking lot at the Fairfield Inn. As the CPD officer approached the vehicle, the suspect struck the officer which forced him onto the hood of the car. As the suspect was fleeing the scene in the vehicle, the officer fell off the vehicle and was run over by the suspect. The officer sustained life-threatening injuries as a result. The officer’s condition has since improved, but he has a long road to recovery ahead.

In an effort to support the officer, the group will be raising funds by smoking 8 to 10 pound Boston butts and selling them for $60 each. The group will also be selling 20oz tumblers provided by Burnin’ Love Laser Engraving for $30, as well as “Stronger Together” wristbands for $5.

The Boston butts will be prepared and smoked on Saturday, January 7. ALL orders can be picked up at The Tanner Pavilion at the Germantown Charity Horse Show Grounds on January 7, from 5 to 8 p.m. All proceeds will benefit the injured CPD officer.

To order a Boston butt, visit https://www.cognitoforms.com/SouthernAddictionMeatsAndCheeses/StrongerTogetherSmokedBBQButts

To order a tumbler or

wristband, visit https://www.cognitoforms.com/Southern

AddictionMeatsAndCheeses/ StrongerTogetherTumblerAndWristband

To make a donation the Collierville Citizens Police Association Injured Officer Fund, visit https://roundtable.livegivemidsouth.org/organizations/1145206/donate