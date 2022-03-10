Methods for Maintaining Your Car’s Paint Job

Your vehicle is crucial to getting you where you need to be. It provides reliable transportation and affords you the independence to come and go as you please. But it goes beyond that. Your vehicle is also an extension of yourself and, therefore, something to take pride in.

That’s why protecting its gorgeous paint job should be a regular part of your maintenance routine. Discover some effective methods to help you take care of your paint so that your car never loses its unique sheen.

Park and Store Properly

One method for maintaining your car’s paint job is parking and storing your vehicle correctly. This strategy might be easy to overlook. How much difference can a parking spot really make? But the truth is, being mindful of where you keep your car does wonders for its paint job. Typically, shaded sites away from other vehicles are ideal. These areas shield your vehicle from overexposure to damaging sunlight.

Plus, they ensure that your paint is protected from inclement weather or animals looking for a place to perch. And the more distance there is between yours and everyone else’s cars, the less likely someone will accidentally scuff or scratch your car’s exterior. For these reasons, garages, covered parking lots, and even storage units are excellent areas to park, especially if your car will be there a while.

Avoid the Automatic Car Wash

Any car enthusiast will tell you that avoiding the automatic car wash and opting to detail your vehicle by hand is an effective method for maintaining your car’s paint job. Automatic car washes—while convenient—aren’t necessarily very gentle with your car. They often use harsh washing mechanisms, and under the right circumstances, they can scratch up your paint.

That’s why it’s always best to make handwashing your vehicle a part of your auto-care routine. You have more control over which products you’re using and how you apply them to your paint. You also get to decide which waxes, polishes, and application pads are most beneficial for your coating. Thus, handwashing is always the way to go for those trying to do a bit more to protect their paint job.

Use Top-Quality Cleaning Products

Of course, choosing a handwash over automatic is only half the battle. To get the best protection for your paint, you need to use all the right detailing products and tools. This may seem like a no-brainer. But using harsh soaps and coarse sponges is among the most common mistakes when washing a car. For this reason, it’s wise to use detailing products like pH-balanced shampoos, microfiber mitts, and top-quality waxes.

Doing so ensures that you’re detailing your vehicle with gentle products that provide the best clean and a level of protection that’s an echelon above the standard. Plus, many top-of-the-line detailing products are formulated to correct imperfections in your exterior’s clear coating. And this can only be a positive thing for the integrity of your car’s paint job.