What To Do When Your Construction Equipment Breaks Down

The equipment we use in construction is never perfect 100 percent of the time. You will run into issues every now and then, especially if your machinery is older. But what should you do when your construction equipment breaks down in the middle of your work day? Don’t fall behind on your production schedule—use these tips to help get you back on track with your residential or commercial project.

Stop Usage & Identify Whether There Is a Problem or Not

First and foremost, the minute you notice anything wrong with your machinery and equipment, you should stop using it immediately, as you could potentially cause more harm. The equipment operator will know the most information about the machine and whom you should consult when a problem occurs.

Start the troubleshooting process by asking the following questions.

What were the working conditions when the machine failed?

Is the issue intermittent or constant?

And how did the operator discover the problem?

Find the Source of the Issue

Once you know there is a problem with your high-quality construction equipment, you need to find the source of this issue. Go over the manufacturer’s user manual, use testing equipment, and disassemble portions of the machine to find the root cause. Use your prior knowledge in the industry to make an assessment of the equipment so that you can begin fixing it.

Make the Fix & Correct the Issue

Once you understand what is going wrong with your equipment, you can fix and correct the issue. For instance, you may discover that the brake pads show damage, there are problems with your gearbox, or your equipment is experiencing a hydraulic pump malfunction. While you may need to replace parts to operate the machine safely, there are instances where you can make repairs instead. That said, it’s important to note that you should treat the cause of the problem and not the symptoms that are occurring because of the issue.

Test the Equipment & Prevent Future Damage

After correcting the problem, you cannot assume that everything is perfectly fine afterward. There still might be an issue, so it’s crucial to continuously monitor the machine’s performance. Double-check the same parts that brought your attention to the issue and test-drive the machine to prove that the problem no longer exists. You will also want to verify that the gauges and readings are correct. Follow the manufacturer’s process of checking the machine’s integrity, and if necessary, create new operating conditions operators must follow when working with the equipment.

Knowing what to do in the situation when your construction equipment breaks down is vital for staying on track with your production schedule. Building a home or commercial structure is never easy; employees must work together to fix issues to avoid falling behind on work. If you do notice issues with your machinery, get to the root of the problem as soon as possible.

