If you’re considering an e-bike purchase, first of all, good choice! But second of all, you may not want to purchase one. We know that sounds very cryptic, but all shall be explained in good time! Electric bicycles are incredibly fun, rewarding, and healthy (both for your body and the planet). Read on to learn what you should know before buying an electric bike.

They’re Heavy

For people used to a light-frame bicycle, you’re in for a shock with an e-bike. The motor and battery add significant weight, so be ready for an arm workout whenever you need to lift it. When you’re traveling with the motor on, the weight ceases to be an issue, but it’s a consideration if you’re planning to put the bicycle on a car bike rack repeatedly.

Top Speed Is Important

Different e-bikes have different maximum speeds. If you want your bicycle to be able to keep pace with cars in your neighborhood (yes, this is entirely possible), choose a bike that can go up to 30 miles per hour. The faster the speed, the higher the price tag, so only select a quicker bike if speed really matters to you.

You Can Get a Great Workout

Riding with a little help from a motor is not the same as driving in a car. Because you can set the amount of assistance your bike gives you, it’s up to you whether you want a leisurely ride driven by your motor or a brisk workout powered by good old-fashioned legs. Even if you opt for a ride where the motor takes control, you’ll still burn a few calories as your legs will constantly be moving.

Converting Is More Affordable

Finally, the meaning of our cryptic opening is revealed: purchasing an e-bike outright is a costly proposition, but there is another way. You can convert almost any bicycle into an e-bike with a conversion kit. These kits are significantly less expensive than buying a new electric bike, and they give you the same benefits.

Now that you understand what you should know before buying an electric bike, pick up a conversion kit and save money while zooming down the street!