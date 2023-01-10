How To Keep Your Office Confidential When Working Remote



Remote work is incredibly popular nowadays, and it’s likely that you or someone you know works a remote or hybrid job. Many people enjoy the flexibility and freedom that comes with remote work. However, it still has its caveats that we must mitigate. That’s why it’s crucial to learn how to keep your office confidential when working remotely.

Don’t Use Public Wi-Fi

Many remote workers tend to think they can head to their local café and connect to the free Wi-Fi to get some work done. However, this is a common way for hackers to infiltrate your work computer and gain access to important and confidential information.

It’s scary to think about, but if you connect to a scammer’s Wi-Fi, they will instantly have access to everything on your computer. The best way to avoid a hacker is to connect to a secure network, connect to a personal hotspot, utilize a VPN, or entirely avoid accessing public Wi-Fi.

Change Your Passwords

Did you know that in 2020 nearly 67 percent of data breaches happened due to weak or stolen passwords? It can seem exhausting and repetitive, but changing your passwords consistently is one of the best ways to keep your office confidential when working remotely.

Moreover, it’s a good idea to avoid making your password too similar to your previous one as this increases the risk of a data breach. So switch up your passwords with extra characters, different numbers, and symbols you haven’t used before.

Destroy Confidential Files

Whether your work remotely or in the office, you will inevitably come into contact with consumer data that you have a legal obligation to ensure remains confidential. That obligation continues past the point when your company no longer needs it.

That’s why secure file destruction for remote employees is massively important. Many mobile shredding companies go directly to your remote office and correctly destroy company information. This helps mitigate the possibility of someone gaining access to this confidential information.