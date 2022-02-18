Old Timers

• Students at Dogwood Elementary School in Germantown recently dressed up like 100-year-olds to celebrate the 100th Day of School. Students donned bow ties, suspenders, wigs, pearl necklaces and even used walkers to celebrate the occasion. After the holidays, perhaps the largest celebration for elementary students is the 100th day of school. From the very first day, classes begin keeping track of the number of days they have been in school in anticipation of the 100th day. It is a milestone that represents progress, growth, and achievement.