4 Household Items That Can Make You Sick

Because the world is in a hard place right now and it seems easier to get sick, you should turn your attention to making your home a clean and healthy environment. You should check each room and eliminate the causes of potential health hazards, even if they seem insignificant. Here are the four household items that can make you sick.

Sponges

You may have noticed that your sponge is beginning to leave a not-so-friendly odor on your dishes after using it. It’s okay to use a sponge often, but if you don’t clean your sponge twice a week, you risk E. coli and Salmonella exposure.

You can effectively reduce this possibility by simply squeezing dirty water out and using a sanitizer to disinfect the sponge. If you have no sanitizer on hand, throw the sponge in the dishwasher.

However, if you haven’t washed the sponge at all for at least two weeks, you should probably replace it with a new one.

Vacuum Cleaners

If your vacuum sends an unpleasant aroma into the air as soon as you click the ON switch, then you might want to clean it out.

The first sign of a dirty vacuum is that dust or debris shoots out while you move it around.

These particles can make you uncomfortable and cause you to come down with a bad cough and a hurting chest when you breathe them in. So the first thing to do is to avoid using the vacuum for a bit.

Remove the filter and replace it with one that has the HEPA logo on the packaging. Using a HEPA-certified vacuum will make the air around you cleaner.

Stoves

If your stove smells strange after cooking, then you might want to clean the top. Leaving pieces of food on it and failing to clean it off can cause a fire if you’re not careful.

Also, crumbs can create bigger messes, and if you’re cooking something spicy, the crumbs from your home-baked cookies will leave a lingering odor.

All in all, you should clean your stove often after cooking. If you don’t, you risk the kitchen having an unpleasant smell. From there, you’ll need to deal with figuring out how to remove cooking smells from your whole kitchen. Avoid this by being proactive with cleaning. All you need is a damp rag to scoop up crumbs, some cleaning detergent, and a paper towel.

Refrigerator Compartments

Like the stove, you’ll get an unwanted visit from raunchy odors if you don’t clean the compartments of your fridge.

So clear out old food once a month, deep clean all the compartments, and then let them sit out to dry before placing them back into the refrigerator. The only proper way to prevent serious illness is to clean them thoroughly every so often.

After reading our list of household items that can make you sick, you can start making rounds while doing your basic household chores. You’d be surprised at what sorts of smells you’ll discover in strange places. So keep your home safe by cleaning your things every time you use them.