Roofs are essential features of any home. They provide shelter, protection, and structural stability. But like everything else, roofs start to degrade over time. When this happens, it’s important to replace them. Moreover, it’s crucial to understand what options you have for durable roofing. Luckily, we’ve put together a short list of the most robust materials on the market so that you can invest in something that lasts.

Asphalt Shingles

Asphalt shingles are among the most common roofing materials on the market. This shouldn’t be surprising, as asphalt is incredibly protective and cost effective. It’s renowned for being an adequate safeguard against wind, rain, snow, and even hailstorms.

If that isn’t enough to entice you, asphalt shingle installation is relatively simple, and you can replace individual shingles as necessary. So you never have to worry about performing a full-fledged replacement if a few shingles degrade a bit more quickly than the others. Plus, this particular type of roofing comes in a vivid array of different colors and provides your home with a gorgeous, traditional exterior appearance.

Metal Roofing

Out of the different types of durable roofing materials, metal makes the top of the list. Metal roofs are more wind resistant, fire resistant, and energy efficient than more traditional options such as asphalt. Metal roofing typically has a quick, easy installation time, as getting the job done usually requires only a few large sheets of materials.

Furthermore, metal roofs are typically made of recycled materials. Thus, they’re fantastic choices for people looking for eco-friendly solutions. Of course, this kind of roofing material is hard to match in durability and longevity, as even standard metal roofs can last up to 60 years.

Clay Tiles

Homeowners and roofing contractors alike will tell you that one of the best characteristics of clay tile roofs is the traditional, aesthetic beauty they bring to any home exterior. They might also mention that this beauty is nothing compared to the whopping 100-year life span that clay tile roofs come with.

On top of that, clay tile roofs are low maintenance and provide excellent insulation and weather resistance. But be mindful that if you go with clay tiles, you’ll need a gutter system effective enough to pair well with the tiles. Doing so ensures proper drainage and inherently reduces the risk of water infiltration and damage.

Slate

Slate is a formidable adversary among the different types of durable roofing materials. You’ve likely seen slate atop historical buildings and houses, as it’s been among the more popular roofing choices for ages. This long-standing popularity has a lot to do with its durability and long, healthy life span.

Slate combines this longevity with traditional aesthetics and fierce protection from the elements. And although it can be a bit of an investment, its near-permanent nature makes it worthwhile—especially for people seeking more durability in their roofing solutions.