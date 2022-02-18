Germantown Police Reports

• February 4

Crimes

The victim reported that his vehicle had been stolen during the overnight hours. The report originated in the 2200 block of Brierbrook Road at 8:58 a.m.

The victim reported that her wallet was stolen from her purse. The report originated in the 2100 block of Exeter Road at 1:40 p.m.

Two adults were involved in physical altercation in the 2200 block of Dogwood Crest Cove at 7:54 p.m.

• February 5

Crimes

Two vehicles were forcibly entered and items were stolen. The report originated in the 6800 block of Travure Drive at 3:21 a.m.

An adult male was arrested for stalking in the 2200 block of Lancashire Cove at 2:58 p.m.

The victim’s vehicle was forcibly entered and items were stolen. The report originated in the 7600 block of Poplar Avenue at 4:20 p.m.

• February 6

Crimes

The victim’s vehicle was forcibly entered. The report originated in the 7700 block of Wolf River Boulevard at 12:48 a.m.

An adult male was arrested for the possession of an altered drive out tag at Germantown Road and Wolf River Boulevard at 11:28 p.m.

• February 7

Crimes

A juvenile was arrested for the possession of vape products. The incident occurred in the 9700 block of Wolf River Boulevard at 12:43 p.m.

The victim’s personal information was used to make a fraudulent purchase online. The report originated in the 8200 block of Dogwood Road at 2:14 p.m.

The victim reported that she had received threatening phone calls. The report originated in the 9000 block of Arden Meadows Drive at 4:07 p.m.

The victim reported that gift cards she purchased had been fraudulently used in another state. The report originated in the 7100 block of Paddock Cove at 5:04 p.m.

Two adults were involved in a physical altercation in the 2100 block of Dalkeith Drive at 7:40 p.m.

The victim reported that she had been receiving unwanted phone calls. The report originated in the 2800 block of Leesburg Drive at 11:02 p.m.

• February 8

Crimes

An adult male was arrested for the possession of a handgun and active warrants during a traffic stop at West Farmington Boulevard and South Germantown Road at 11:40 a.m.

• February 9

Crimes

The victim reported that she was bitten by a loose dog. The report originated in the 9600 block of Drayton Hall at 3:49 p.m.

The victim reported that a suspect obtain money through fraudulent means. The report originated in the 7800 block of Wolf River Boulevard at 3:56 p.m.

Two adult females were seen stealing items from a business located in the 7600 block of Poplar Avenue at 5:46 p.m.

An adult male was arrested for the possession of a forged license plate at Poplar Avenue and Kirby Parkway at 10:11 p.m.

• February 10

Crimes

The victim reported that his son had fallen victim to an online scam. The report originated in the 1900 block of Germantown Road at 7:54 a.m.

The victim reported that someone had entered his home without permission. The report originated in the 2800 block of Scarlet Road at 10:20 a.m.

The victim reported that the catalytic converter had been stolen from her vehicle. The report originated in the 1900 block of Kirby Parkway at 5:47 p.m.

• Crashes

A total of 22 crashes were reported during this time period.