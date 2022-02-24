• Page Robbins Adult Day Center held its 2022 Winter Gala on Feb. 5 at The Guest House at Graceland. This year’s theme was Mystery Gala where attendees followed the clues to discover who had the “Best Day Ever.” Was it Sir Sage in the art room with the paintbrush? Or maybe it was Miss Magenta in the garden with the spade. The event saw nearly 250 attendees and raised more than $230,000, which helps Page Robbins provide unique and uplifting care for adults with memory loss, while empowering and educating their caregivers and the community. For more information about Page Robbins Adult Day Center, visit pagerobbins.org



Photos by Greg Campbell