Germantown Performing Arts Center announces season No. 28

Germantown Performing Arts Center (GPAC) is thrilled to announce Season 28 with great hope for a year full of eclectic and diverse arts experiences, concerts and arts education programming. Season 28 in the Duncan-Williams Performance Hall will open on Friday, September 16 and includes 15 extraordinary performances across the spectrum of dance, jazz, Americana and more.



Season subscriptions are critical to GPAC’s financial well-being and ability to emerge stronger and healthier, faster. Being able to provide the same level of excellent programming, arts education, and customer service upon which we have built our reputation is essential for us and, we believe, for the community’s quality of life.

Subscriptions are on sale March 11 and come with considerable savings and perks. Full season subscribers save 30%; Center Stage Series, Jazz Series, Acoustic Music Project Series, and Flex Pass subscribers save 20%; and all subscribers enjoy additional benefits like ticket exchange privileges and presale offers.

CENTER STAGE SERIES

• An Evening with Jessica Vosk

Saturday, October 1 at 8 p.m.

Jessica Vosk, celebrated singer and actress, is best known for her acclaimed run as Elphaba in Wicked on Broadway, a role she played for two years. Vosk received this rave from Broadway World: “[T]here are times when Jessica Vosk sings that you find yourself wondering how a sound so beautiful, so perfect, so pure could exist in real life.”

• Mavis Staples

Saturday, October 8 at 8 p.m.

She’s both a Blues and a Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, a civil rights icon, a Grammy Award-winner, a chart-topping soul/gospel/R&B pioneer, a National Arts Awards Lifetime Achievement recipient, and a Kennedy Center honoree. At a time when most artists begin to wind down, Staples ramped things up, releasing a trio of critically acclaimed albums in her 70s with Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy.

• Terrance Simien & the Zydeco Experience with Special Guest Marcella Simien

Saturday, October 22 at 8 p.m.

Terrance Simien is a two-time Grammy-winning artist and 8th-generation Louisiana Creole. Leading his Zydeco Experience bandmates, Simien has become one of the most respected and accomplished artists in American roots music today. Joining Terrance for this special show is his daughter Marcella Simien. Confident, composed, and courageous, Marcella Simien is a bona fide artist in her own right with musical wisdom beyond her years.

• Pilobolus

Friday, February 11, 2023 at 8 p.m.

As fresh and vibrant as ever, Pilobolus returns to the Duncan-Williams Performance Hall for a record-setting seventh appearance. The remarkable company that secured an iconic place in American culture in the early 1970s is still wowing audiences with its irresistible mix of wit, sensuality, and stunning physical acumen.

• Step Afrika!

Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 2:30 p.m.

Now ranked as one of the top-ten African-American dance companies in the United States, Step Afrika! forms a cohesive, compelling artistic experience by blending percussive dance styles practiced by historically African-American fraternities and sororities, traditional West and Southern African dances, and an array of contemporary dance and art forms.

• Marc Cohn & Shawn Colvin

Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 8 p.m.

After winning a Grammy for his soulful ballad “Walking in Memphis,” Marc Cohn solidified his place as one of this generation’s most compelling singer-songwriters, combining the precision of a brilliant tunesmith with the passion of a great soul man.

Shawn Colvin stopped the industry in its tracks with her arresting 1989 debut Steady On. She won her first Grammy for Steady On and quickly established herself as a stunning mainstay in the singer-songwriter genre.

JAZZ SERIES

• Herb Alpert & Lani Hall

Friday, September 16 at 8 p.m.

Creator and innovator, musician and producer, artist and philanthropist, Herb Alpert is a man with a profound passion. A legendary trumpet player, Alpert’s extraordinary musicianship has earned him five #1 hits, nine Grammy Awards, 15 Gold albums, 14 Platinum albums, and over 72 million records sold.

Two-time Grammy Award-winning vocalist and producer Lani Hall started her singing career in 1966 as the lead singer of Sergio Mendes’ breakthrough group Brasil ’66. Also in 1966, A&M Records signed Brasil ’66, and Lani met her future husband, music legend Herb Alpert. Herb and Lani married in 1973. Since 2006, Hall and Alpert have been touring with their band to sold-out audiences.

• Joey Alexander

Saturday, October 15 at 8 p.m.

At the young age of 18, Bali-born Grammy Award-nominated pianist Joey Alexander has accrued a lifetime of accolades. He appeared on primetime TV at the 58th Grammy Awards, performed for the Obamas at the White House, was the youngest artist ever invited to lead a band at the Newport Jazz Festival, sold out his debut at Carnegie Hall’s Zankel Hall, sold out the Rose Theater at Jazz at Lincoln Center, and topped the Billboard Jazz Albums chart with multiple releases.

• Charles Lloyd Ocean Trio Featuring Gerald Clayton & Anthony Wilson

Friday, November 4 at 8 p.m.

NEA Jazz Master and native Memphian Charles Lloyd, now in his eighth decade, has never sounded better. The depth of his sound reflects a lifetime of experience. A Memphis Music Hall of Fame inductee and recipient of the prestigious Chevalier des Arts et Lettres from the French Minister of culture, Lloyd has a legendary history in the music world and could certainly be in a position to slow down and rest on his laurels. But he keeps shifting to a higher, well-calibrated gear.

• Delfeayo Marsalis and the Uptown Jazz Orchestra

Saturday, November 19 at 8 p.m.

Delfeayo Marsalis is one of the top trombonists, composers, and producers in jazz today. Known for his “technical excellence, inventive mind and frequent touches of humor” (Leonard Feather, Los Angeles Times), he is “one of the best, most imaginative and musical of the trombonists of his generation” (Philip Elwood, San Francisco Examiner). In January 2011, Delfeayo and the Marsalis family (father Ellis and brothers Branford, Wynton, and Jason) earned the nation’s highest jazz honor, a National Endowment for the Arts Jazz Masters Award.

• Stacey Kent

Saturday, January 14, 2023 at 8 p.m.

With a catalog of 11 studio albums including the Platinum-selling, Grammy-nominated Breakfast on the Morning Tram and an impressive list of collaborations, Stacey has graced the stages of more than 50 countries over the course of her career. Almost overnight, Stacey transformed from a singer of the Great American Songbook to a singer with a highly distinctive and personal repertoire.

Cécile McLorin Salvant

Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.

The incomparable Cécile McLorin Salvant is a composer, singer, and visual artist. She’ll be presenting brand-new songs and arrangements alongside an enviable group of young instrumentalists, each of them already a first-call player on the jazz circuit. Salvant is a must-see for jazz fans, but it’s hard to imagine anyone not connecting with the intimate and human concert experience she offers.

ACOUSTIC MUSIC PROJECT SERIES

• April 14 through 23, 2023

The young and talented converge at GPAC with the debut of the Acoustic Music Project, a program designed to inspire and uplift young musicians from across the United States. Twenty or so young string players ranging from 18 to 25 years old are selected through a competitive application process to come to GPAC for 10 days of creativity and learning, intended to spark years of musical growth.

Selected musicians will share a dedication to their craft and be skilled in one or more of a variety of musical styles: classical, bluegrass, folk, Americana, Celtic, or any other traditional music.

Some will also be soloists, songwriters, or music interpreters. All will participate in an intensive week of music instruction alongside Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer, Shawn Colvin, and Marc Cohn. When they aren’t jamming, creating, or practicing with their new mentors, students will immerse themselves in the vibrant Memphis music scene and its remarkable history, visiting historic recording studios and meeting with award-winning producers, engineers, and recording artists.

Bookending the Acoustic Music Project are extraordinary performances by Shawn Colvin, Marc Cohn, Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer, Zakir Hussain, and Rakesh Chaurasia. In addition, there will be a very special concert presenting the Acoustic Music Project participants themselves. On Saturday, April 22, GPAC will showcase these talented musicians in the Duncan-Williams Performance Hall, performing original works created and refined throughout the course of the week.

Series subscribers are invited to come to GPAC throughout the week and see what the young musicians are learning, writing, and playing during informal presentations and jam sessions.

• The Milk Carton Kids

Saturday, January 21 at 8 p.m.

The Only Ones, the group’s new record (out now on the band’s own Milk Carton Records imprint in partnership with Thirty Tigers), finds Joey Ryan and Kenneth Pattengale performing a stripped-down acoustic set without a backing band. On The Only Ones album and tour, the pair returns to the core of what they are about musically: the duo.

• Béla Fleck, Zakir Hussain & Edgar Meyer with Rakesh Chaurasia

Friday, April 21 at 8 p.m.

A brilliant combination, Fleck, Hussain, Meyer, and Chaurasia—four of the most limitless creators and composers in the history of music—share an unprecedented array of projects and pairings, touching every geographical and stylistic corner of the musical world.

• Acoustic Music Project: Concert

Saturday, April 22 at 8 p.m.

This unique concert showcases the work of The Acoustic Music Project participants at the culmination of their week-long residency. Newly inspired by their immersion into Memphis music and freshly mentored by the likes of Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer, Shawn Colvin, and Mark Cohn, they will perform original works created and refined throughout the course of their week at GPAC.

Finally, create a series with a Flex Pass. Choose four or more shows in the Duncan-Williams Performance Hall and save 20%.

All series are available online at GPACweb.com or by calling the box office at (901)751-7500.

All shows’ starting times are noted and are presented in the Duncan-Williams Performance Hall, 1801 Exeter Road.

• About GPAC

Located in the heart of Shelby County, Germantown Performing Arts Center serves the greater Memphis metro area of over a million people and is accessible to all members of the community. GPAC is comprised of the Duncan-Williams Performance Hall, an acoustically perfect, 854-seat venue featuring a sprung pine stage, an elegant green room, five large dressing rooms, and a spacious lobby for entertaining and assembling; The Grove, a dynamic outdoor venue which can accommodate approximately 1200 guests in a lush outdoor setting; and the Watkins Studio Theater, an intimate black box theater. Ray Charles set the bar high when he opened GPAC in 1994, immediately defining this performing arts center as a place where excellence is the norm and where the world comes to perform.

GPAC welcomes over 100,000 visitors annually and presents world-renowned performing artists in a variety of genres, year-round educational activities for all ages including the GPAC Youth Symphony Program, rotating visual art exhibits, and many community events.

The center benefits from a professional infrastructure that possesses a clear direction, strong financial health, professional staff, and a dedicated board of directors.