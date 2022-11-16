Board approves townhouse subdivision on Houston Levee



Sixty townhouses will soon be constructed on 12 acres just south of Carriage Crossing.

The Villages at Shelby Station received approval from the Collierville Board of Mayor and Aldermen on Monday night and will be located on the west side of Houston Levee, south of Shelby Drive.

The development will be across the street from the recently approved Lockwood development and consist of “fee simple” townhouse lots, with each structure containing “three dwelling units.”

Initially, the Board tabled the Villages at Shelby Station development back in September due to “design standards.”

In “fee simple” ownership, the title holder owns the entire structure and the land underneath. The buyer may still have monthly fees and rules that apply to the land and building, but the exterior maintenance of the structure and sometimes the surrounding yard is the owner’s responsibility.

The subdivision will be fenced along Houston Levee and gated, according to John McCarty of McCarty Granberry Engineering, which is located in Collierville.

Residents will be able to access the Greenbelt on the north side of the property.

The subdivision, which could begin construction this month, will have one vehicular access point to Houston Levee.

Approved last year, the Lockwood planned development will be comprised of 308 single family residences on 94.84 acres, which is an increase of 11 dwellings compared to the 297 set for the Brooks Estate.

Michelle Ye, senior associate with Dalhoff Thomas Design Studio, said that the Lockwood was “created based on traditional neighborhood development principles, consistent with the traditional residential place type, one of the options for developing this emerging residential area as designated in the 2040 plan.”

“A mix of lot sizes are offered to create products for different residential markets and provide pockets of distinguishable building types rather than uniform suburban sprawl,” she said. “The development is envisioned to utilize a mixture of Craftsman, Colonial Revival, English, and Farmhouse architecture.”