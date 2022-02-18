Riverdale is celebrating Random Acts of Kindness Week Feb. 14-18.

Students will have the opportunity to enjoy dress up days and hear motivational ideas on being kind to each day during the morning announcements.

The event, sponsored by the school’s counselors, is a week dedicated to kindness and taking that extra, conscious step to brighten somebody’s day.

The Raiders invite all of GMSD to share in a random act of kindness this week as well.

RIGHT: From left third grade students River Ross, Elizabeth Adeboy, Charlotte Cooley, and Henry Phillips are pictured with the Valentines they made.

The cards will be distributed to Veterans on Valentines Day at The Memphis VA Medical Center.

ABOVE: Students from grades K-8th also helped to design the bulletin board with each piece of confetti sharing advice on ways to be kind to others around us.