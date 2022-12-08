Landers steps down

Germantown School Board member Betsy Landers was honored by city officials and fellow board members last week.

Landers announced over the summer that she would not seek seek re-election after six years on the board. During her tenure, she served as chairperson and vice chairperson.

Newcomer Daniel Chatham was elected to Pos. 2 and will replace Landers, who is a past National PTA President.

“For the past six years,” she wrote, “I have had the honor and privilege to serve as a member of the Germantown Board of Education. After much consideration, I have decided not to seek re-election. I know that I leave GMSD in the best of hands. We have accomplished a great deal as a school district in the last six years and have realized so much for the benefit of all our children. It takes everyone and Germantown is an amazing ‘village.’ To have been a small part of all we have achieved, is one of the highlights of my 31 years in public service. My heartfelt thanks and sincere gratitude for all your support over these past six years.”