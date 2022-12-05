Germantown held its annual tree lighting ceremony on Friday night. Participants cooked s’mores while city leaders lit the tree outside of City Hal. Germantown is encouraging residents to “deck the halls and get into the spirit of the holidays. Put your lighting skills to the test and compete for the ultimate bragging rights through the Germantown Beautification Commission’s Holiday Lighting Contest.” All Germantown residents and businesses are invited to enter the contest by submitting an evening photo of your home or business lighting display by using the form at https://forms.gle/6HP3PwAhkTt3RkT29. Entries must be submitted by Dec. 8. Members of the Beautification Commission will vote on the winners during their meeting on Monday, December 12. Voting will take place in the following categories: traditional, traditional doorway, children’s Christmas, religious, lights galore, animated display, business, subdivision entrance and best of show. After all entries are submitted, a map will be posted to social media and the City’s website so you and your family can take a drive and admire all the beautiful light displays. For more information, call the Parks and Recreation office at 901.757.7375.