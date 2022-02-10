City offers yard debris collection update after ice storm

Germantown residents can rest assured that the city is committed to getting all debris left by last week’s ice storm collected as quickly and efficiently as possible.

As you can imagine, the City has received an influx of questions regarding yard debris collection now that the weather has had a chance to thaw out.

We expect to have additional information to share, but for now, here is what we know:

• It may take some time, but City contractors will collect all debris placed at the curb.

There is no need to secure a contractor to remove your storm debris unless you want it removed immediately.

• Waste Pro, the City’s sanitation contractor is working at 100 percent capacity and plans are in place to have crews working on Saturdays also.

• Given the magnitude of the situation, there is a possibility that piles larger than 10 cubic yards may not be collected all at once.

Limbs must be cut to a length of no more than six feet and stumps and limbs must not be more than 12 inches in diameter.

• Based on our best estimations, about 50 percent of what is placed at the curb within each collection territory will be picked up on the actual yard waste removal day.

Yard waste trucks may return a day or two after the scheduled removal day to continue removing debris.

Harder hit areas may receive more immediate attention. This process will continue throughout the next few weeks.

Virtually every home has some amount of yard debris at the curb or in the yard. We appreciate your patience as we work to quickly and efficiently address the situation.

To stay informed, follow the City of Germantown on social media (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Nextdoor), visit our website (Germantown-TN.gov) or give us a call at (901) 757-7200.

• The Shelby County Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency is asking all Shelby County residents to report structural damage to your home (house and living quarters, not including fences or sheds) or business caused by last week’s ice storm.

The Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency will in turn report these damage assessments to FEMA with the possibility of getting individual assistance for homeowners with property damage.

To report damage, visit https://www.staysafeshelby.us/ or call the Shelby County Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency at (901) 222-6750.