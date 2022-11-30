Germantown Holiday Parade Coming Saturday

City of Germantown

A 54 year tradition, the annual Germantown Holiday Parade will take place on Saturday, December 10, at 2 p.m. The traditional parade will feature decorated floats, youth groups, car clubs, local marching bands and an appearance by Santa. This year, the Porter-Leath Toy Truck will be leading the parade and collecting new, unwrapped toys for children. The rain date for the parade is Sunday, December 11, at 2 p.m.

In preparation of the parade, please take a moment to review the event details below.

Parade participants will begin lining up at noon in the southbound lanes of Kimbrough Road between Farmington Boulevard and Wolf River Blvd. The parade will travel west along Farmington Boulevard and continue to Exeter Road, turning north to the Germantown Athletic Club. All spectators should find a spot west of Kimbrough Road along Farmington Boulevard in order to see the parade.

TRAFFIC DELAY:

Friday, December 9

Traffic barricade placement will begin at 8:30 a.m. causing some temporary delays

• Westbound lane of Farmington Boulevard from Kimbrough Road to Exeter Road

• Northbound lane of Exeter Road from Farmington Boulevard to the Germantown Athletic Club

ROAD CLOSURES:

Saturday, December 10

Noon

• Southbound lanes of Kimbrough from Wolf River Boulevard to Farmington Boulevard (Parade entry line-up)

1:00 p.m.

• Southbound lanes of Kimbrough from Farmington Boulevard to Pine Valley Lane

• East and westbound lanes of Farmington Boulevard from Kimbrough Road to Exeter Road.

• The north and southbound lanes of Exeter Road from Farmington Boulevard to Neshoba Road

Rest assured, in the event of an emergency, access points will be opened immediately for emergency vehicles. Roads will reopen following the conclusion of the parade. For more information, contact the Parks and Recreation office at 757-7375.