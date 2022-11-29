What To Consider Before Installing a Backyard Pool

There are many advantages to having a pool on your property. You can host fun pool parties, get some aquatic exercise, or relax and cool off on a hot afternoon. However, there are many things to consider before installing a backyard pool that you should know about before you dive into it.

1. Zoning Rules

Before you begin any sort of planning, it’s a good idea to check for any rules or laws that may prevent or limit the building of a pool in your yard. You should be aware of different states, counties, and towns with differing local laws. You may need to schedule a meeting with a city planner at your town hall to discuss what your property is eligible for.

2. Primary Purpose

Something to consider before installing a backyard pool is what you mostly plan to use it for. If you want to use the pool mainly for swimming laps, you may want a longer pool with a rectangular shape. If you plan to use it more for lounging, a more oblong shape will suffice. If you’re going to throw pool parties, you may want to leave room for additional features, like a fiberglass water slide or diving board.

3. Unexpected Costs

A lot of planning for a pool in your backyard is considering the budget. You want to weigh the overall costs of landscaping and installing the pool, but it’s vital to remember some of the unexpected expenses. Hooking your pool pump up to the water system, the lights to your power grid, and chemicals for regular maintenance are all costs people may neglect when planning for a pool. It’s a good idea to consider some of these additional expenses when looking into installing a pool.

4. Finding Contractors

After finding out if your home is cleared for a pool, knowing what type and size of pool you want, and having worked the hidden costs into your budget, the most crucial and time-consuming step is finding the right contractor. We recommend contacting several different options, comparing prices, and reading through customer reviews.

Some contractors will work with your budget or offer financing options. Finding someone who works best for your needs and helps you make the pool of your dreams is a good idea. Your pool will remain a permanent fixture of your home, so you want to get quality work. Diligence is vital when finding the right contractor.

