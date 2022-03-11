Germantown CITY Calendar

March 11

• The Germantown Nigh Sky Observation will be March 11 from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Youth Education Pond, 7014 Wolf River Blvd.

Join the Memphis Astronomical Society (MAS) to look into the Germantown night sky. MAS will provide the equipment and staff to help you look at all the interesting sights, from planets to far away galaxies. Register online at Germantown-TN.gov/Registration.

March 13

• ABOVE: The Germantown Half Marathon and Mayor’s Cup 5K will be March 13 at the Germantown Athletic Club, 1801 Exeter Road. The event begins at 7:30 a.m.

All series participants will receive a special finisher item for the series, swag from each individual race, and will be eligible for individual race awards.

The Marathon will cause road and lane closures on Sunday, March 13. Beginning at 7 a.m. Neshoba Road, between Exeter Road and Brierbrook Road, will be closed. Races begin at 7:30 a.m. at Germantown Athletic Club, 1801 Exeter Road. Germantown Police will direct traffic along all routes and roads are expected to reopen no later than 1:30 p.m.

Runners will start near Neshoba and Exeter Roads, move through Farmingdale and Kimbrough Roads and continue through Dogwood Road, Forest Hill Irene and Wolf River Boulevard. The route then winds through Houston Levee Park and back to Wolf River and Farmington Boulevards before ending at Germantown Athletic Club.

Roads along the race routes will be reduced to one lane beginning at 6:30 a.m. Drivers should be prepared for delays or select an alternate route.

Packets and registration are available at the Sports and Fitness Expo at Germantown Athletic Club on Saturday, March 12. Race day registration is available, or runners can register online at https://germantownhalf.raceroster.com/. Course maps can also be found online.

March 26

• The Germantown Community Library will host “Learning to Fly” on March 26 at 2 p.m.

Help us take to the skies with your own handmade paper airplanes! Learn how to fold a variety of different paper airplanes and test them to see which flies the farthest.

This program is intended for ages 8 to 13 years old.

Registration is required and begins Feb. 26. To register or for more information, please call 901-757-7323 or visit the children’s desk.

March 28

• The Germantown Board of Mayor and Aldermen will meet at 6 p.m. on March 28 at City Hall, 1930 S. Germantown Road.

March 31

• Buckman Arts Center at St. Mary’s School

Event: Waves of Change: Fused Glass Works by Christie Stratton Moody ‘71

Date: Feb. 25 to April 2

Closing Reception Thursday, March 31, 5-7 p.m

Time: Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m..

Location: Buckman Arts Center at St. Mary’s School 60 Perkins Extended, Memphis

Contact: (901) 537-1483 or cyounker@stmarysschool.org

More info: www.buckmanartscenter.com

Ticket Price: Free

Description: On exhibit in the Levy Gallery of the Buckman Arts Center at St. Mary’s.

April 2

• The Houston High Prom will be held on April 2, 2022 at the Esplanade from 8-11:30 p.m.

Tickets are $40/single, $75/couple PLUS GoFan service fees

Tickets will be on sale Thursday, March 24 until Wednesday, March 30.See Mrs. Purcell in the lobby 4th period during those dates to receive a special code in order to purchase via GoFan.

If your date does not attend HHS, you must submit a Prom Guest Form when you get your special code from Mrs. Purcell.

April 8

• The Germantown After Dark Easter Egg Hunt will be on April 8 at Cameron Brown Park. Games at 7:15, egg hunts at 8 p.m.

Ages: 7 to 12 years

Eggs are filled with candy and prizes are awarded. Bring a flashlight and bag to collect goodies. Concessions will be available for purchase. Rain date is Tuesday, April 12.

April 9

• The Germantown Easter Eggstravaganza will be April 9 at Cameron Brown Park, 8628 Farmington Blvd.

Games and activities begin at 9 a.m.

Egg Hunts:

9 a.m. Ages 2 and under (parents allowed) (check in starts at 8:45 a.m.)

10 a.m. Ages 3 to 4 years (check-in starts at 9:45 a.m.)

11 a.m. Ages 5 to 6 years (check-in starts at 10:45 a.m.)

Noon Ages 7 to 8 years (check-in starts at 11:45 a.m.)

Registration: There will be limited capacity for each age group therefore pre-registration is required. To participate, you MUST register online at Germantown-TN.gov/Registration. Deadline for registration is Thursday, April 7.

Hop on over and have some fun, look for eggs, each and every one. Little ones can enjoy a petting zoo and age-divided egg hunts with prizes. Meet the Easter Bunny and find candy filled eggs. Don’t forget a basket. Concessions will be available for purchase. Rain date is Tuesday, April 12.