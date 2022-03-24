As the spring season creeps in, it’s time to start thinking about the work ahead. Skid steers are some of the best pieces of equipment for landscaping, construction, and excavation tasks, and spring is the busiest time of year in these industries. Because of this, it’s vital to get yours ready for the weather if you want to make the most of it. Use these tips for preparing your skid steer for the spring season to ensure your machine is up for anything you throw its way.

Check Operating Components

As you’re pulling your skid steer out of storage, one of the first things you should do is check and maintain all essential operating components. This includes inspecting the engine, its skid steer fluid, and fluid levels. These things ensure you properly lubricate the system, allowing it to function correctly once turned on. Should these levels seem on the lower side, don’t hesitate to top them off and relubricate any areas that need it. Make sure that you reference your owner’s manual for additional ways to get your skid steer in working order.

Reinstall Battery

If you had your skid steer in full storage over the past few months, you probably winterized it by removing the battery. Batteries are the most temperature-sensitive component in your machine, and yours can easily drain when left in your skid steer over winter. So it’s vital that you reinstall it once the weather warms. Upon cleaning and reconnecting your battery, check it with a meter to see if its charge is up to operational standards.

Equip the Proper Attachments

Another helpful tip for preparing your skid steer for the spring season is to equip your machine with suitable attachments for the job at hand. Skid steers have a series of aftermarket devices designed to hook onto their hydraulics system and perform more specific jobs. From boring holes into the earth to transporting materials, these products can turn a day’s work into something that takes only a few hours. Skid steer brush cutter attachments are especially useful in the spring as they allow you to cut through thick undergrowth with ease and clear out debris faster.

Test All Primary Functions

Once everything’s back in place and hooked up correctly, you should perform a pre-operation test on your skid steer. This allows you to check how everything runs after activating the engine. If you notice any strange noises or incorrect alignments, turn off the machine and address them. But if you can operate your skid steer as intended, you’re ready to proceed with your project.