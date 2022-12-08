Houston, Germantown to boast nine players, head coach in All-Star game

The 20th annual AutoZone Liberty Bowl High School All-Star game is set for Dec. 10 on the campus of MUS. Several notable senior standouts from across Shelby and Tipton County will be on the field that Saturday afternoon, including four Houston High players and five Germantown High players.

Houston High Head Coach James Thomas was also selected to lead the Red Team.

The game is scheduled to kickoff at 2:30 p.m. at the MUS Football Stadium. The head coaches for the Red vs. Blue all-stars were named back in early November.

James Thomas and Tyler Gold, will be the leaders on the sideline of the AutoZone Liberty Bowl High School All-Star Game presented by ARS/Rescue Rooter and Conway Services and the Tennessee Highway Safety Office.

Houston’s Thomas will coach the Red Team. Gold, the head coach at Northpoint Christian School, will coach the Blue Team.

The All-Star Game features the top senior players from Memphis Shelby County Schools, the area’s municipal schools and private schools in the Memphis area. And athletes from Tipton County like Munford and Brighton high are also eligible.

The game will be played on Saturday, Dec. 10 at Memphis University School. Kickoff is at 2:30 pm. Tickets cost $10, for kids 6 and under the cost is $5.

The game will feature the top 84 senior players selected from 58 Shelby County Schools, municipal schools, and private schools in the Memphis area.

• The 2022 Blue Team All Stars are Braxton Sharp (Munford), Truth Taylor (Mitchell), Max Carroll (Briarcrest), Aden Curry (Bolton), Darryon Taylor (Southward) Ellis Tullen (Tipton-Rosemark), Kayvan Henderson (PURE), DeMario Smith (Whitehaven), Noah Flaskamp (Collierville), Reed Linder (Briarcrest), Brock Glenn (Lausanne), Amir Long (Bolton), Konner Mains (Fayette Academy), Dave McVay (Craigmont) Gregory Martin (Oakhaven) Jack McLaughlin (CBHS), Warren Morris Jr. (KIPP), Jayden Brooks (Raleigh-Egypt), Greg Mangle (White Station), Jordan Batts (Arlington), Carter Wood (Arlington), Ahmad Miller (Whitehaven), Jackson Hair (Arlington), Jaavonntaye Jones (Manassas), Joseph Jackson (Kirby), Gyasi Wallace (Collierville), Max Gilbert (Lausanne), Octavius Walker (Middle College), Drew Scott (Lausanne), Zane Beard (CBHS), Luke Wilemon (CBHS), Ian Robinson (Covington), Whitten Epps (Northpoint Christian), Cortland Morris (Craigmont), Dana Williams (Northpoint Christian), Macterrion Morris (Douglass), Taylor Burton (Whitehaven), Jeremiah Temple-Dowdy (Millington Central), Jaden McKinney (Collierville), Martez Curry (Freedom Prep, Tyler Bell (Lausanne), Nate Bledsoe (Briarcrest), Zach Green (Briarcrest), and Sam Hultz (Collierville). The assistant coaches are Rodney Saulsberry (Whitehaven), Joe Rocconi (Collierville), CJ Marshall (Bolton), Tommy Miller (Arlington), and Slade Calhoun (Munford).

• The 2022 Red Team All-Stars are QuaTavious Gatewood (Overton), Braylen Raglan (Bartlett), Isaiah Tate (Germantown), Taliko Russell (Bluff City), Gino Segree (Melrose), Braylon Cato (Fayette-Ware), Jake Pennington (FACS), Antonio Adams (St. Benedict), Triston Lurry (Houston), Deshaun Catron (Bartlett), Kyrrae Franklin (Germantown), Halleluyah Williamson (Memphis East), Alex Desarzant (Houston), Clarence Livingston (Fairley), Luke Needham (Houston), Walker Hawkins (St. George’s), Milton Grant (Germantown), Hayden Edge (Bartlett), Nickolas Matthews (MUS), Caleb Powell (Ridgeway), Matthew Parker (Brighton), Kemeron Henson (Fairley), Jacourion Tolbert (Ridgeway), Camillo Wilson (Melrose), Jaquavious Payne (Germantown), Andre Boyce (Hamilton), Kristian Miller (MASE), Marvin Warren (Trezevant), JaCorien Love (Sheffield), Brady Weatherly (Houston), Christopher Westbrook (MLK College Prep), Blake Oswell (Harding Academy), Keshun Parker (Fairley), Mariel Bolden (BTW), Brayden Chubb (MUS), Stryker Aitken (MUS), Xander Carroll (ECS), Devondre Collins (Cordova), Gabriel McKenzie (Memphis Business Academy), Muhammad Sowe (Kingsbury), Nicolas Brooks (Hillcrest), Ricky Isom (Memphis Central), Malcolm Shaw (MUS), Jalen Terry (Brighton), Rahmaan Rinkin (Bartlett) and Oziel Hernandez (Germantown).

• The assistant coaches are Fred Copeland (Fairley), Mitch McDaniel (FACS), Joey Magnifico (St. Benedict), and Keith Setler (Cordova).