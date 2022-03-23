Houston Students Sing Overseas

Prague, Vienna, and now Ireland. The Houston High choir, directed by Kinsey Healy, traveled to Ireland for their annual Spring choir trip. Sites from the visit include the Cliffs of Moher, Bunratty Castle, St. Patrick’s Cathedral, Christ Church Cathedral, and Trinity College. Not only did the choir have the opportunity to visit beautiful Irish architecture but also perform at St.Mary’s Cathedral in Limerick as well as the Christ Church Cathedral in Dublin. On their final days of the trip, the students also joined St.Patrick’s Day celebrations in Dublin and participated in an Irish music and dancing presentation.