Cell tower approval, second water tower among DRC successes in 2021

The city’s Design Review Commission was scheduled to meet Thursday afternoon.

Among the topics is an annual reports of Germantown’s accomplishments in 2021.

Helmed by Christopher Schmidt (Vice Chairman), Robert Sloan (Secretary), Brian White, David Nischwitz, Patricia Sherman, William Gibson and Brian Carney, the commission cited improvements to several area businesses, industrial project approvals and residential development approvals as pluses over the last 12 months.

Among the accomplishments:

COMMERCIAL

PROJECT APPROVALS

• New 228-sq.ft. storage building for Chick-Fil-A, located at 1230 S. Germantown Rd.

• Revised Final Site Plan and Landscape Plan for a 10,500-sq.ft. outdoor garden center at Germantown Hardware, located at 2083 S. Germantown Rd.

• Façade Modification for a commercial building located at 7796 Wolf Trail Cv.

• Façade Modification, Revised Lighting Plan and Revised Landscape Plan for the Exeter Village Shopping Center, located at 2055, 2075 and 2095 Exeter Rd.

• Building Modifications (522-sq.ft. addition) and Minor Site Improvements for Gus’s Fried Chicken, located 3100 Forest Hill-Irene Rd.

• Exterior Building and Site Modifications for the Urgent Care and Imaging Center, located at 9301 Poplar Ave.

• Tree Mitigation for Saddle Creek South and Northeast Shopping Centers, located at 7509 Poplar Ave.

• Exterior Building Modifications and a new Fence for the Wolf River Pet Hospital, locate at 7700 Wolf River Blvd.

• Fence and Revised Landscape Plan for Stringer’s Nursery, located at 9495 Poplar Ave.

• Revised Façade Modifications and Dumpster Pad for the Salvaggio Group, located at 7734 Poplar Pike

• Revised Final Site Plan including a 585-sq.ft. Building Addition and Dumpster Enclosure for the Southern Avenue Company, located at 7545 North St.

SINGLE-FAMILY RESIDENTIAL DEVELOMPENT APPROVALS

• Tree Plan and Mitigation for Neshoba Farms Planned Unit Development (PUD), a new 18-lot single-family residential development, located at 7271 & 7279 Neshoba Rd.

• Final Plans Phases 1 and 2, Landscape Plans and Tree Mitigation for the Wilder Planned Unit

• Development (PUD), a 73-lot single-family residential development, located east of Forest Hill-Irene Rd. and south of Poplar Pike

• Tree Plan and Landscape Plan for Olde Field Green 1st Addition Subdivision, a new 19-lot single-family residential development, located at 9200 Winchester Rd.

• Subdivision Entrance Feature, Tree Mitigation and Landscape Plan for the existing Forest Bend Acres Subdivision, located at the intersection of Forest-Hill Irene Rd. and Forest Bend Ct.

• Subdivision Entrance Fence for the existing Forest Hill Oaks Subdivision, located at 9150 Forest Hill Way

• Subdivision Entrance Feature for the Windstone Creek Subdivision, located at 2980 Windstone Cv.

INSTITUTIONAL PROJECT APPROVALS:

• Revised Final Site Plan for a 44,430-sq.ft. Building Addition (fine arts and gym) at Houston Middle School, located at 9400 Wolf River Blvd.

• Revised Final Site Plan and Landscape Plan for Renovation to an existing softball field and 10,526 sq.ft. of New Buildings for a field house, concession stand and visitors’ dugout at Houston High School, located at 9755 Wolf River Blvd.

• Preliminary and Final Site Plan for a 2.37-acre site for a New Municipal Water Tower and Associated Buildings (2,675 sq. ft.), located east of Forest Hill-Irene Rd. and south of Poplar Pike

• Revised Final Site Plan for a 3,825-sq.ft. Building Addition (gym) at Madonna Learning Center, located at 7007 Poplar Ave.

• Median Modifications and a Landscape Plan for the Bobby Lanier Tribute Plaza, located at C.O. Franklin Park

WIRELESS TRANSMISSION FACILITY APPROVALS:

• Preliminary and Final Site Plan for a new 125-foot tall Wireless Transmission Facility (cell tower), located within an existing MLGW Transmission Tower at 7254 Neshoba Rd.

SIGN APPROVALS:

• Sign Policy for Exeter Village Shopping Center, located at 2055, 2075 & 2095 Exeter Rd.

• 5 Sign Packages for multiple signs for the following businesses: 2100 & 2120 Exeter Rd. medical complex, St. Francis Urgent Care, Germantown Hardware, Truist Bank, People First Urgent Care

• 1 wall sign (Wolf River Pet Hospital)