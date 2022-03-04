Drywall is a necessary part of building construction and remodeling. But installing this vital component is far from a simple task. It typically demands a fast-paced operation, which makes it easy to neglect vital precautions. However, you should never ignore safety in favor of speed. Here are the top safety risks of installing drywall to know about and tips for keeping yourself safe.

Strain

Repetitive movements can put a lot of strain on your back and body. Though moving around on the job can’t be avoided, there are a few measures you can take to reduce the amount of strain you’re placing on your body.

Lifts and drywall carts should be used whenever possible to limit the amount of labor. Maintain proper technique and form when lifting and transporting drywall to prevent injuries. Raise the sheets with your legs straight and never twist your back.

Falls

Falls are another safety risk. One way to minimize the risk of falls is to use lifts, carts, and automated tools. The less manual work you have to perform, the lower your risk.

Moving one sheet of drywall at a time can also help. Grip-dot gloves or specialized sheet gripper tools will help you grasp sheets securely without using a lot of handgrip power. To raise and arrange sheets, use a team lift.

Cart Errors

Drywall carts can be a lifesaver, but they come with their own set of risks. They may topple over or move uncontrollably if loaded incorrectly. Two people should oversee each drywall cart, one in the front and one in the back.

Before moving a cart down an incline (like down stairs), make sure the route down is devoid of any obstacles. During loading and unloading, use wheel locks to keep the wheels grounded.

Inhaling Dust

The process of installing drywall kicks up a lot of dust. When inhaled, this dust can irritate the lungs and cause breathing problems.

While there are numerous precautions that you can take to lessen this threat, wearing a protective mask to avoid breathing in dangerous substances is always a wise option.

Improper Attire-Related Injuries

Improper attire is another one of the top safety risks of installing drywall to know about. If you’re not dressed in the proper protective gear, you’ll be much more prone to injury. To keep yourself safe, wear long sleeved shirts and pants, protective boots and gloves with a solid grip, a protective hat, earplugs, and safety glasses.

Above are the top safety considerations to keep in mind. Remember: safety comes first! Never sacrifice your safety for speed. It’s much better to spend a few extra minutes on a task than to rush it and hurt yourself in the process.