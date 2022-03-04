Kelsey will not seek reelection

State Senator Brian Kelsey (R-Germantown) announced on Friday that he will not seek reelection.

“I will not be running for reelection due to a recent, exciting change to my personal life, and I look forward to spending more time with my family.



It has been a true honor to serve you for 18 years and to work with you to pass more constitutional amendments than any other Tennessee legislator in history—including one to forever ban the income tax. But now my service to you is best spent fighting for American values in the court system and stopping the Biden Administration’s failed policies like the attempted OSHA vaccine mandate.



I’m happy to return any recent campaign contributions, and Lord willing, I hope that you will give me the opportunity to run for elected office in Tennessee again in the coming years.”

Kelsey, 43, chaired the Senate Education Committee and was appointed to serve on Gov. Bill Lee’s steering committee to review the Basic Education Program.

Kelsey was indicted last October for allegedly “violating multiple campaign finance laws” leading up to his unsuccessful 2016 congressional campaign.



Also named in the five-count indictment was Joshua Smith, owner and operator of The Standard, “a members-only social club in Nashville popular among politicians and Nashville businessmen.”