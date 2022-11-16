Volleyball coach Yerty to retire from Briarcrest

Briarcrest Head Volleyball Coach Carrie Yerty announced this week that she is retiring.

Yerty has been coaching at Briarcrest since 2016.

During her years at Briarcrest, Yerty has received many accolades, winning State Championships (2018, 2019 and 2020) as well as being named Coach of the Year on three consecutive occasions.

Yerty was instrumental in developing some of the best volleyball athletes in the country. Prior to joining Briarcrest, she coached Div. I collegiate volleyball at Eastern Washington University, University of Arizona, University of Memphis, and the University of Wyoming.

In her inaugural BCS season, the Saints went 40-2 in route to win a State Championship. Carrie repeated that feat in 2019 and again in 2020, becoming the only coach in Briarcrest school history to claim a State Championship three-peat.

Her record as head coach at Briarcrest was 134/11, with a 92-percent winning record.

While at BCS, Carrie has coached 11 Under Armour All-Americans and has seen nine student athletes receive volleyball scholarships at universities across the country. Under her leadership, the Volleyball team has also been recognized for their commitment to academic excellence.

“It is with a heavy heart that I announce my retirement from Briarcrest. This has been my home for seven wonderful years, years that are some of the most fulfilling in my career,” said Coach Yerty. “Our success could not have been possible without the support of the administration, as well as the dedication and hard work of the staff and players.

“We are so grateful to the families that trusted us to mentor their children in a Christ-like manner always giving all glory to God. I leave knowing the foundation is in place with talented players, an excellent staff, and the promise of many future successes,” she added. “I am so proud and honored to have been a part of the Briarcrest family.”

In addition to her responsibilities as Head Volleyball Coach, “Coach C” also served as the Briarcrest Elementary School Athletic Director and was honored by her peers as a recipient of the Dr. Clair E. Cox Award for Teacher Excellence in 2020.

“Aside from being an incredible volleyball coach, Carrie has impacted the lives of countless young women. Her desire to share the Gospel is evident in her daily walk and courageous spirit,” said Caron Swatley, President, Briarcrest Christian School. “Carrie’s legacy will remain in the hearts of our school community and in the athletic history of Briarcrest Christian School.”

In addition, Briarcrest Christian School is pleased to announce the appointment of April Jauregui to the position of High School Head Volleyball Coach. This year, Jauregui coached the Varsity Saints Volleyball team to the 2022 Tennessee State Championship. This team had a winning record of 37-6.

“We are pleased to promote April Jauregui to Head Volleyball Coach at Briarcrest Christian School. Coach Jauregui, who led the Lady Saints to a Volleyball State Championship this year while filling in for Carrie Yerty, brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the position having served as a coach at both the collegiate and high school levels,” said Matt Saunders, Briarcrest High School Athletic Director. “We look forward to watching Coach Jauregui lead what is already an elite program.”

Mrs. Jauregui received her Bachelor of Arts degree in Communication and Political Science graduating Summa Cum Laude from The University of Memphis, where she played collegiate volleyball for the Tigers from (1997-2000) under the instruction of Coach Yerty. She earned her Master of Arts in Organizational Communication from Ohio University also graduating Summa Cum Laude. During her undergraduate years, she was named an Academic All-American. She has over 25 years of coaching experience. She coached Division 1 athletics for 17 of those years at The University of Memphis as the Volleyball Head Coach (2008-2017) and as an assistant coach to Coach Yerty from (2005-2008). She also was an assistant coach at Ohio University from 2001-2003. She again joined Coach Yerty at the beginning of the 2019 season to coach volleyball at Briarcrest Christian School as an assistant coach. As well as coaching at BCS, April serves as the High School College Guidance Counselor.

“Briarcrest has a rich tradition of success. Coach Yerty has taken the program to the next level. It has been the greatest joy of my life to play and coach with her all these years. She is my coach, my mentor, and my friend,” said Coach Jauregui. “I will continue to put Christ first, just as she does, and uphold the standard of excellence for Briarcrest volleyball,” she added.

April and her husband, Gabriel, reside in Germantown, TN with their children, Aidan (5th grade) and Alaina (4th grade). They attend Hope Church in Cordova.