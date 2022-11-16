Newly named commission will help management of Germantown aquifer

The city’s Environmental Commission is “broadening its purpose.”

The Germantown Board of Mayor and Aldermen has voted to rename the 9-member commission to the Natural Resources Commission in an effort to expand its qualifications and duties.

The commission will serve in an advisory capacity and respond to requests from the departments of Parks and Recreation, Engineering, Public Works and Administration and the BMA.

Assistant City Manager Andrew Sanders said the commission will “assist in improving the level of citizens’ knowledge regarding natural resources management, innovative energy conservative measures and sustaining the city’s natural systems, their functions and values.”

“The commission will also aid in the enhanced protection and conservation of the city’s water sources,” he added.

Alderman John McCreery brought forth the concept to promote the “continued investment and responsible management of Germantown’s aquifer and other water resources.”

The newly named commission will consist of nine voting members. The mayor will designate one alderman as a non-voting liaison and one voting member as a chair. One member will represent the Parks and Recreation Commission.

Six voting members will serve 1-year terms.