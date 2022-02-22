Knobs are popular for their functionality and aesthetic appeal. Kitchens get nasty on often. Therefore, keeping that mess off your cabinet surfaces is critical for maintaining their lifespan. Knobs and pulls serve to protect your cabinet finish by preventing oils from your fingers from transferring to the cabinet fronts. They come in various styles and finishes that can complement your kitchen’s look. So how do you go about making your decision? You should choose hardware last when you’re remodeling or building a new home. After you’ve decided on all your materials, follow these guidelines to get the best cabinet hardware for your kitchen. Here are some great tips for selecting cabinet hardware for your living space!

Knob or Pull?

When deciding whether to use a knob, a pull, or both, you should know that there are no hard and fast rules to follow. However, you can choose to give all doors knobs and all drawers pulls to make things simple. Use a knob for any large door, such as the pantry door. Put a pull on any pull-out door, such as pull-out base pantries or trash pull-outs. Using a pull to open a drawer is also comfortable. This permits you to grab with your entire hand rather than just your fingertips. This is particularly useful because drawers may become very heavy with all your pots, pans, dishes, and other items. You can also limit yourself to solely using knobs or pulls.

Decide Between Square or Curved

Take note of the cabinet type, countertop edge, lighting fixtures, and any other design details that are essential to you. Are the lines square or curved? Select hardware that matches the style of lines in your design. Shaker, flat panel, or any “modified” shaker door with a flatter and squared design are examples of square cabinet types. They tend to look modern. Alternatively, you can go for curved hardware for cabinets that have rounded features. Traditional raised panel doors, pillow-top doors, recessed panel doors with ogee edges, and beads on the inner or outside profiles are all examples of curved cabinet types. Curved hardware has softer edges and more detail than straight hardware. These are more classic or transitional in nature.

Consider the Finish

While most homeowners go for chrome or brushed nickel, there are various alternative finishes to pick from to spice up your kitchen. You don’t have to match your faucet if the finish blends in with the rest of the decor. Antique pewter, bronze (light to dark), satin brass (this one can be tricky), oil-rubbed bronze, aluminum, black matte, and rust are some finishes that go well with brushed nickel or brushed stainless faucets. White, black, dark bronze, pewter, or clear glass are just a few of the finishes that go well with a chrome faucet.

We hope this article has given you some great tips for selecting cabinet hardware for your living space. If you want to improve the look of your home by replacing materials throughout, then make sure you know the distinct characteristics of different types of wood. Being aware of this information will enable you to take your designs to a whole new level!