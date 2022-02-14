People with lung disease need to keep a closer eye on the weather than others because temperature and humidity fluctuations can significantly impact breathing. We break down how weather affects your breathing and what to do about it so that you can feel as comfortable as possible regardless of the environment.

Hot and Humid

Hot air and inflammation go hand in hand, so it’s no wonder why emergency hospital admissions for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) spike in the summertime. Humidity can also lead to constriction in the airways for asthmatics. When coupled with inflammation, heat and humidity are a dangerous combination.

Cold and Dry

Cold, dry air is a significant irritant for anyone, but people with lung disease have it even harder. Cold weather causes coughing, wheezing, and shortness of breath. Therefore, you should consider wrapping a scarf around your nose and mouth before going outside to heat the air before it enters your lungs.

What To Do

Luckily, you can do a few things to protect yourself from the weather, even if you can’t control it. Here are a couple of the main actions to take.

Avoid the Triggers You Can Control

The temperature isn’t the only thing that can affect your breathing, so ensure you take control of the other possible triggers. These include cigarette smoke, fumes from paint or other chemicals, mold, dust, and mildew. When the weather is particularly extreme in either direction, consider saving your errands for another day.

Talk With Your Doctor

Managing COPD during the winter may be difficult without medication or oxygen therapy if you have a severe case. Talk with your doctor if the weather has a large impact on your breathing and see if they can prescribe bronchodilators, antibiotics, or oxygen to help you get through the season.

Now that you know how weather affects your breathing and what to do about it, you can make a few lifestyle changes and stay comfy regardless of the temperature.