Now that the new year is here and we’re done with all the stress and craziness of the holidays, it’s a good time to start thinking about your home goals for this year. If you’re wondering how to prepare your home for the spring season, here are some good projects to consider preparing for the upcoming weeks.

Change Air Filters

Depending on how cold it got around you, it’s very likely that you’ve had the heat running for a few weeks now. After a full season of your heat going, it may be a good idea to buy some replacement air filters and swap them out. Fresh air filters improve the air quality coming from your vents and reduce the amount of strain your system needs to reach your ideal temperature, potentially lowering your utility bills.

Check Your Windows

One way to prepare your home for the spring season is to perform a thorough examination of your windows. The cold season can put a lot of stress and pressure on your locks, frames, and panes, leaving small cracks or distortions that you may want to address sooner rather than later. Windows are one of the most common problem areas in older homes. So before we get into the season of pollen and bugs, it’s wise to see if there are any problems you may want to fix.

Clean Out Your Pantry

Do you ever go into your kitchen and open the fridge or cabinets and realize there’s a lingering musty smell? At the start of the year, we recommend all homeowners go through their fridges, freezer, cabinets, and pantries and see what food items you can toss out. When you leave old or expired food items in your kitchen, they can cause unpleasant odors. What better way to start the new year than with a fresh slate of good smells and some welcome room in your fridge?

