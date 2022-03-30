Climate change and environmental safety can be overwhelming topics to understand. The world constantly changes, and we don’t know what the future holds. The world will need to make some significant changes, but there are simple ways to decrease your carbon footprint until we get there.

Automated Parking

Biking to work every day sounds like the perfect solution to the misuse of fossil fuels. Unfortunately, biking every day is not realistic, and for some people, it’s not practical. If avoiding your car is not an option for you, don’t worry—you can still do your part for the environment.

Automated parking systems help the environment. You decrease your carbon when you use automated parking garages because the system uses renewable energy to power the automated parking. Additionally, automated parking garages don’t take up much space, requiring less land to build on.

Reduce Reuse Recycle

We all know the importance of recycling. Plastic is sweeping the nation and is used for just about everything. Most corporations are pushing for paper products, but not everyone is there yet. You can continue to do your part by recycling.

You’ll reduce the amount of waste sent to landfills and prevent pollution by reducing the need to collect new raw materials.

Light It Up

Purchasing LED lights is an effective but simple way to decrease your carbon footprint. LED lights reduce your energy consumption by 80 percent. Please pay attention to the packaging for LED lights because they come with instructions on how to properly dispose of the bulbs after they burn out.

Most times, the best way to conserve energy is by simply cutting the lights. If no one is occupying the room, turn the lights off. Open the blinds if the sun is out, so natural light can come into your space.

Go Digital

Most of the world has gone digital, which is excellent for the environment. You can share documents with others via cloud storage instead of printing them and wasting paper.

Lounging in your pajamas all day is not the only perk of remote work. Video conferencing online reduces your carbon footprint because you avoid unnecessary travel. You’re also saving the planet in some small way.

You don’t need to change your entire lifestyle, but incorporating these small suggestions into your daily routine will make a huge difference. Every little bit helps.