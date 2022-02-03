If you’ve received a DUI, you may need to make significant life changes. Even if you don’t have a serious drinking issue, you may need to exercise caution when out and about. You’ll want to keep your driving record as clean as possible. The cost of auto insurance is going to rise, so you’ll need to be ready for that. You may also need to look for new insurance because your existing coverage no longer covers you. Don’t be alarmed if you’re having trouble keeping up with the price hike. Even if you have a DUI record, you have some options for lowering your insurance prices. Here are some of the best ways to reduce your insurance cost after a DUI!

Focus on Your Driving

You’ll have to show your insurance provider that you’re not a high-risk driver. You can accomplish this by avoiding speeding penalties and car accidents. Your insurance rates will be better if you maintain a good driving record for a longer period.

Improve Your Credit Score or Keep It High

You’re more likely to get a lower vehicle insurance quote if you have good credit. Continue to pay your obligations on time and keep your credit score up to date. You should avoid carrying a large credit card balance or using many credit cards simultaneously. Your credit score may suffer because of this. If you’re in debt, plan to pay things off so that your insurance company doesn’t consider you a risk.

Take a Driving Course

Defensive driving courses might help you gain points on your driver’s license. Taking one of these courses could help you save up to 15 percent on your insurance premiums. Though there’s a cost (both in terms of time and money), it can help you save in the long run. There are even online classes that you can take at your leisure.

Drive a Safe Vehicle

Newer cars with good safety features usually have lower insurance rates. Airbags, steering wheel locks, and automatic seat belts are examples of these safety features. If you’ve received a DUI, you may find that using an ignition interlock device lowers your insurance premiums. Alarm systems can also be beneficial. If you add some of these features, don’t be afraid to question your insurance carrier about potential savings. It might be worthwhile to spend the money on them.

We hope you have enjoyed our article on the best ways to reduce your insurance cost after a DUI! Often, a DUI charge will require you to obtain SR-22 insurance. Make sure you understand what SR-22 insurance is and what it does for you!