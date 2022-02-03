Materials, Sizes, and Styles of Motorcycle Wheels

Motorcycle wheels are among the best things you can upgrade when purchasing a stock bike. This component puts you in contact with the ground, and when paired with tires, is the single most essential piece of the handling puzzle. Your wheels all but decide your ride experience, so it makes sense to know the different materials, sizes, and styles for your motorcycle.

Types

Motorcycle wheels have two main types of rims: solid and spoked. While both can give you the performance you’re looking for, the material is what can change the game.

Laced

Classic spoked wheels are laced, and they’re usually made of aluminum. This material is great as a cheap option, but it won’t last as long as other options since it isn’t very strong.

Carbon Fiber

Carbon fiber wheels may end up costing a little more, but they’ll last, and they also offer significant advantages in speed due to their lightweight strength.

Styles

You can’t have wheels without tires! As motorcycling has evolved, more and more tires have been developed to meet riders’ different criteria.

Cruiser

Cruiser tires are perfect if you’re planning to take your bike out on the highway for long stretches. This rubber is durable and will perform well on all the straight lines that traditional road travel calls for.

Off-Road

You can’t count on cruiser tires holding up off-road, so you should purchase situation-specific off-road tires if you’re forging your own trail.

Sizes

Regardless of the application, your tires can come in various sizes and shapes (actually, they’ll all be circles, only size varieties here)!

Width

Wider tires offer greater traction. If speed is your number one concern, you should focus on thinner tires. However, if grip is of the utmost importance, wide tires are a must-have.

Aspect Ratio

Aspect ratio refers to the tire sidewall, from the rim of your wheel to the top of the tire tread. Lower aspect ratios usually tell you that a tire is high-performance.

Now that you know the different materials, sizes, and styles of motorcycle wheels, pick out the best pair for your bike and hit the road!