MLGW Boil Order Does Not Affect a Majority of Germantown Water Customers

City of Germantown

In light of an announcement from Memphis Light, Gas and Water (MLGW) regarding a precautionary boil order for its customers, we wanted to remind the majority of Germantown water customers that they are NOT included in this order.

The City of Germantown has its own independent water system that is not connected to MLGW’s system. Through the Public Works department, the City produces and distributes our own water to residents from the two water treatment plants – one on Southern Avenue and another located in Johnson Road Park. Even in the midst of this inclement weather, the City’s water system is fully operational and our pressures remain normal.

There is a small caveat. There are a few businesses and residents in our City limits that are supplied by MLGW as the City does not have a supply line nearby. That includes areas south of Winchester, off McVay Road at Stout (not including the Allelon subdivision), Germantown Road at Crestridge. Residents in these areas should adhere to the boil order out of an abundance of caution. To view MLGW’s map of impacted areas, visit https://www.mlgw.com/news/MLGW_BOIL_WATER_2022.

If you are having any issues or experience a water emergency, please don’t hesitate to contact the Germantown Public Works department at (901) 757-7350 during the weekdays between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. After hours, please call (901) 757-7338.