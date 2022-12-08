Kustoff nominates local students to U.S. Military Academies

Congressman David Kustoff (R-Germantown) recently nominated West Tennessee students to the U.S. Air Force Academy, the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, and the U.S. Naval Academy.

Kustoff released the following statement after calling to congratulate each nominee:

“I am proud to nominate these bright students from West Tennessee to our nation’s military academies,” said Congressman Kustoff. “I enjoyed calling each of these young men and women to congratulate them on their nomination. Thank you for your commitment to our great nation.”

See full list of all nominations below:

U.S. Naval Academy:

Joshua Reaves (Bartlett HS), Logan Taylor (Briarcrest HS), Agzam Dulatov (Collierville HS), Gregory Demeyer (Collierville HS), Zachary “Zach” Murphy (Collierville HS), Emmie Moore (Fayette Academy), Andrew Macy (Houston HS), Noah Lambert (Munford HS), Owen Geiger (Munford HS), Aditi Mishra (White Station HS)

United States Military Academy at West Point:

Annalise Klobe (Arlington HS), Logan Taylor (Briarcrest HS), Jaxon Hammond (Christian Bro HS), Zachary “Zach” Murphy (Collierville HS), Emmie Moore (Fayette Academy), Eli Culbreth (Lausanne)

U.S. Air Force Academy:

Walker Henderson (Christian Bro HS), Michael Pepper (Christian Bro HS), Agzam Dulatov (Collierville HS), Jack Sherman (Collierville HS), Zachary “Zach” Murphy (Collierville HS), Samuel Tankersley, Andrew Macy (Houston HS), Riley Daniel (Naval Prep School)

U.S. Merchant Marine Academy:

Matthew Monistere (Houston HS)