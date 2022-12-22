Gone are the days of boring and uncomfortable home offices. With just a few simple changes, you can enhance your office space and make it a place you enjoy being. Keep reading to learn how to make your home office more comfortable.

Get a Good Ergonomic Chair

Most remote jobs require sitting at your computer for long periods. However, if you’re sitting in an uncomfortable seat, working becomes a literal pain! To prevent this, invest in an ergonomic chair that supports your spine and enables good posture. Ensure that the chair is adjustable to avoid straining your neck while using the computer.

Roll Out a Plush Rug

Make your home office more comfortable with a plush rug. After all, one of the best parts about working from home is that you don’t have to wear traditional office clothing—including shoes! You can sit at your desk with slippers or socks.

So to complement this, what’s better than a plush rug underneath your feet while you work? Choose a soft rug that fits underneath your desk and work chair. You’ll love this office addition!

Add the Right Scent

Keep the office air clean by opening windows to let in fresh air. And since no one wants to work in a smelly office, good scents are also important. Use incense, air purifiers, candles, and other air-freshening elements to ensure good air quality.

If you go the incense route, one tip for picking the right incense is finding a scent you enjoy. For home offices, energizing scents like lemongrass and citrus boost your mood and increase focus.

Incorporate Personal Decor

Another good thing about working from home is that you can decorate your office however you want! Incorporate personal decor pieces such as pictures, tabletop gadgets, and fun signs. Take decor from other places in your home and put it in your office. This will make your home office an enticing place and not a dreaded room.

Use Desk Organizers

Did you know that clutter can induce stress and anxiety? Don’t let your office become a source of chaos when you can organize the space. Use desk organizers to store paperwork and office supplies. These organizers are inexpensive and available at all office supply stores!

Consider Extra Furniture

Take advantage of extra space by adding extra furniture. A cozy recliner or loveseat is a great addition to an office. When you need a quick break, take a seat and relax. And don’t forget to add a throw blanket and decorative pillow—for extra comfort, of course.

