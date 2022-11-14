Sanders secures Pos. 1 Alderman seat

Incumbent city leader Scott Sanders has defeated Manjit Kaur to reclaim the seat as Germantown Pos. 1 Alderman.

Sanders won the vote 10,325 to 5,520 on Tuesday night, according to the Shelby County Election Commission.

Sanders was elected in 2018 and will now be serving his second four-year term as Alderman.

“I know what it takes to get the job done,” he recently said. “Prior to that I was a police officer and US Marshal, so I’ve been in public service my entire adult life. I’ve managed budgets, supervised a group of men and women who protected billions of dollars of National Assets in the United States, and fostered tremendous working relationships in every position I’ve ever held.

“When I retired, I couldn’t just sit on my hands,” he added. “I wanted to continue to serve my community. I understand what servant leadership is. I’m in touch with the people, understand and know the needs of the community, and will do what is best for our residents at every turn. With my knowledge and experience, the relationships I’ve built, and my vision for making Germantown the best city in Tennessee.

“In Germantown, I’ve quickly found that increasing crime is a hot topic,” he continued. “Most likely due to recent events in Shelby County over the last month or so. I do think some of the crime we are starting to see in the suburb’s has become more violent. We need to be proactive, address it head on and look at the multitude of ways to try to put a stop to it. First, we must engage the community. We need to listen and learn from our residents to increase our mutual understanding, to collaborate and improve public safety. We need to continue our crime prevention efforts. Our ‘Lock it or Lose it’ campaign has helped to slow down vehicle burglaries, promoting and fostering Germantown Watch (neighborhood watch) should continue, and the use of Flock Cameras around out city has been very effective in curbing and solving crime. Finally, enforcement is a key. We need to continue to work with our federal, state and local partners to combat crime. This also includes working with our prosecutors and judges to develop a short and long-term plan to address crime in our community.”