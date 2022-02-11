How Do No-Fault Laws Affect Your Car Insurance?

Vehicle insurance laws vary from state to state, so it’s essential to know your state’s guidelines and how they apply to your specific set of circumstances. Every state can choose to be a no-fault, tort liability, or a combination state, and understanding the differences can be confusing. Here’s a quick overview of how no-fault laws affect your car insurance.

What Is a No-Fault State?

A simple way to remember what it means to be a no-fault state is that everyone is responsible for their part in an accident, regardless of who actually caused it. In almost all no-fault states, vehicle-owners must carry personal injury protection (PIP) coverage on their insurance policies.

Though all parties involved are liable for their own parts in an incident, each state’s no-fault laws are strict and apply to a set of threshold conditions. These correlate to the severity of damages caused by the accident.

No-Fault States

Only 12 states use no-fault policies, including Utah, Minnesota, North Dakota, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, New York, Florida, and Hawaii. Puerto Rico is a territory of the US included in this group. These locations use no-fault laws to decrease the number of trivial lawsuits.

Kentucky, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey enforce what is known as “choice no-fault.” This means a motorist may deny the threshold conditions requirement and proceed with a suit. A choice no-fault would be an ideal situation in an auto accident where you were hit by a drunk driver.

Car Insurance in a No-Fault State

PIP coverage is the requirement in most cases, including a handful of at-fault states. PIP coverage, also known as “no-fault insurance,” covers a portion of incurred medical bills for the driver and any passengers. The protection covers lost wages, funeral expenses, and medical insurance deductibles.

Each state has its own requirements surrounding the required limits on personal injury protection coverage. What’s essential to remember about how no-fault laws affect your car insurance is that each person who suffers an injury should make a claim under their personal coverage plan to receive medical bill payouts.