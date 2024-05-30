WORTH THE WAIT

Saints survive downpour and Purple Wave to clinch State title

By Thomas Sellers Jr.

West10 Media/MVP

Photo Thomas Sellers, Jr.



MURFREESBORO — Things were going smooth and sunny for the Briarcrest Saints during the 2024 Division II-2A State Baseball Tournament.

The Saints marched to the championship game with wins over CPA and Baylor 14-2 and 4-0 respectively. Then came the rain Thursday evening and familiar foe the Christian Brother Purple Wave in the championship game on the campus of Middle Tennessee State.

Christian Brothers needed to win two games while Briarcrest stood one victory away from the title. The Saints were submerged by the Purple Wave and a strong downpour. After a rain delay, Christian Brothers was victorious 4-0 to force a winner-take-all final game.

By the end of the night under the cloudy Murfreesboro sky, it was the Saints celebrating on Reese Smith Field winning a nine-inning thriller 12-11 for the State championship.

The Saints jumped out 8-0 in the top of the first inning. Houston Walker got things rolling with a single to left field. Then Landon Rogers followed with a double down the line. Tripp Ray drove in the first two runs of the final game with a base hit.

Brennan Bomar came to the plate next and kept the big inning going with a double to score Ray. The Saints added five more runs in the frame.

Christian Brothers started the process of chipping away with two runs in the bottom of the first inning. By the third inning Briarcrest jumped ahead 10-2. The Purple Wave added two runs in the bottom of the third to keep hope alive.

The Saints were ahead 11-4 in the fourth inning when Christian Brothers scored seven runs over the final three frames to deadlock the game at 11-11.

The first extra inning went scoreless. In the top of the ninth, the Saints had Bomar reach on a throwing error. He advanced to second on another miscue from Christian Brothers. Luke McGee was up next and advanced Bomar to third with a single.

Finally the Purple Wave had another error and Bomar crossed home plate giving the Saints a 12-11 lead.

The Purple Wave had one more chance to tie the game again or win the title in the bottom of the ninth. The Saints sent Bomar to the mound and he recorded one strike out and got a ground ball out. One out away from the championship, the Saints had to be patient as the Purple Wave received a single from Gabe Boyd.

Bomar regrouped and recorded the final out with a flyball to center field to clinch the championship.