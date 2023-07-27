Working Together

Due to the water crisis around the city of Germantown, bottled water was distributed at Forest Hill Elementary throughout the weekend.

Germantown residents were also invited to bring their own containers to fill with an unlimited supply of water at Bailey Station Elementary, located in Collierville, in the days following the water crisis and continuing into the week. The city of Germantown extends a ‘thank you’ to the Town of Collierville and the Shelby County Emergency Management Agency for their continued support.