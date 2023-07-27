July 27, 2023
Facebook

Working Together

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on email

Due to the water crisis around the city of Germantown, bottled water was distributed at Forest Hill Elementary throughout the weekend.

Germantown residents were also invited to bring their own containers to fill with an unlimited supply of water at Bailey Station Elementary, located in Collierville, in the days following the water crisis and continuing into the week. The city of Germantown extends a ‘thank you’ to the Town of Collierville and the Shelby County Emergency Management Agency for their continued support.

Jennifer Deshazo

Jennifer Deshazo

Related Posts

Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook

Editor's Pick

© Copyright 2023 

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Instagram