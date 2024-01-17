Wolf River Boulevard Road Extension Recognized for Environmental Excellence

City of Germantown

Audubon International is recognizing Wolf River Boulevard Road Extension for 10 years of certification as an Audubon Signature Sanctuary through its commitment to environmental stewardship. The certification is based on the City’s efforts to maintain a comprehensive environmental management program focused on wildlife and habitat management, water conservation, resource management and outreach and education.

“We’re very proud to count Wolf River Boulevard Road Extension among our members,” said Christine Kane, CEO at Audubon International. “They made environmentally sustainable golf course management an integral part of their operating principles long before it became an accepted option. Their leadership has already brought many benefits to their community over the past 10 years and will continue to do so long into the future.”

To reach certification in the Signature Sanctuary Program, a course must maintain a high degree of environmental quality in several areas. By working closely with planners, architects, managers and key stakeholders, the program helps landowners and developers design for the environment so that both economic and environmental objectives are achieved and sustained in the long-term. Recertification occurs every three years.

Germantown’s Wolf River Boulevard Road Extension is one of about 80 roadways in the world to be designated as a Certified Signature Sanctuary. Through participation in this program, Wolf River Boulevard Road Extension has been involved in numerous environmental projects, including conserving energy and reducing water use, utilizing integrated pest management techniques, naturalizing areas and managing resources in an environmentally responsible manner.