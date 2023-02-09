Electrical engineers are invaluable members of your staff, whether you need a safety consultant for your power infrastructure or a mastermind to lead an upcoming project. That’s why it’s important to make an informed decision about who you hire and bring onto your team. Find a qualified professional who is a perfect fit for your team with this list of what to look for when hiring an electrical engineer.

Certifications and Experience

As with any hiring decision, you want to look for an electrical engineer who has the right qualifications and training to tackle your specific project. However, it’s important to look beyond a potential hire’s education and licensing. Industry certifications take qualifications a step further and give you a better idea of a candidate’s specialized experience.

Some certifications indicate specific expertise that is necessary for your project. For example, an NACE-certified electrical engineer has specific experience in corrosion prevention, meaning NACE certification is a must-have for any project revolving around electrical infrastructure.

Flexibility and Backup Plans

No matter how well you plan, you’re bound to run into at least one complication during the course of your project. Luckily, these roadblocks don’t have to derail you completely. Choosing an electrical engineer who is calm and flexible in the face of the unexpected helps you stay on track if things go wrong.

During the hiring process, ask candidates about their processes and how open they are to changes in the middle of a project. An engineer with good problem-solving skills and a positive mindset will help your project succeed no matter what challenges you face along the way.

Clear and Open Communication

Communication is often the key to success, which means it’s one of the most important traits to look for when hiring an electrical engineer. Your project won’t get very far if you and your electrical engineer fail to discuss goals, specifications, and other details clearly and openly. When interviewing engineers for a project, pay close attention to how they express themselves and listen to others. If communication is a hassle or doesn’t feel right from the beginning, then it will likely continue to be a problem throughout the course of your project.