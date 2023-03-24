What Color Bedsheets Should You Use for Great Sleep?

What do your bed sheets say about you? How can you use them to guide the energy of a room? Color psychology is a thriving field that posits that colors have a powerful mental effect. Your bed sheet selection is no different. You can rest assured—pun intended—that it’ll impact your mind in various ways. So what color bed sheets should you use for a great night of sleep? Read below to find out more.

White Sheets—The Color of Clarity

White sheets are a perfect conventional color for most sheet sets and are exceedingly popular. White sheets are clean and crisp. White is a symbol of purity and spotlessness. This, oddly enough, makes people feel clean and comfortable. When was the last time you felt safe and comfortable in a bed that’s grimy? It might be wise to pick up a set if you keep them clean—white stains fairly easily. When you fall asleep, the color will leave you feeling clear-headed.

Blue Sheets—A Soothing Touch

It’s no secret that your sheets can prevent sound sleep. Who wants to stay up all night? Your sheets can keep you up at night; however, this effect may be far less likely when you have blue sheets. Blue is the color of calm and begets a soothing atmosphere. It’s a stellar addition to any bedroom, and its soft, gentle color is likely to remind you of a soft wind rather than a hurricane—unless you fail to make your bed. Blue sheets should be your top choice if you’re looking for a soothing atmosphere.

Gray Sheets—The Power of Neutrality

Gray sheets are relatively neutral and, as it turns out, just as popular as white sheets. It’s a neutral color that blends in with just about any decor. Like blue, it can significantly enhance your comfort levels. In addition to this, gray sheets, particularly dark gray sheets, are better at hiding stains. It isn’t easy to sleep in a stained bed without thinking about the dry cleaners, making this a top contender for the best color bedsheet for a good night’s sleep. Overall, this should give you a few good ideas to help you get a good night’s rest!

