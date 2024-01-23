There’s nothing better than sitting on your deck and taking in a beautiful view. However, your deck railing might get in the way. A well-designed deck with panoramic views can significantly boost your home’s aesthetics and provide a perfect relaxation spot. Here are a few ways to achieve unobstructed views from your deck and make your outdoor space more enjoyable.

Optimize Sightlines

Consider the sightlines from seated and standing positions to get the best views. Installing a built-in seating area that aligns with the best views encourages you to spend more time outside appreciating the scenery. You may also want to install deck furniture, outdoor appliances, or fire pits to give you somewhere to sit and something to do while relaxing outside.

Choose Sleek Railing Options

The railing materials can impact your viewing pleasure. Selecting a railing system with minimal visual obstructions is key here. Consider these choices for your deck:

Cable Railings

Cable railings are popular because they provide safety and look great. While DIY options are available, having your cable railings installed by a professional minimizes safety hazards like wobbly posts.

Glass Railings

Glass railings can be frameless or have thin, non-obtrusive frames. Besides offering a sleek, modern appearance, glass railings act as windbreakers so that you can spend time on your deck during breezy days.

Make the Most of Landscaping

Another way to achieve unobstructed views from your deck is by prioritizing your landscaping. Your landscape design can enhance the views from your deck. Here are some ideas:

Elevate your deck. For sloping terrain, a raised deck allows you to take advantage of the natural slope, giving you great views of what’s downhill.

Thin the tree branches periodically to maintain a clear line of sight. Trimming your trees also keeps them healthy by removing dead branches.

Add plants to your deck and draw attention to the vista instead of obstructing it. Place them around the deck’s periphery or in decorative planters.

You Deserve the Best View

Having clear views from your deck can make spending time outdoors more enjoyable. You can transform your deck into an oasis by trying out these tips. The newfound sense of openness on your deck adds character to your outdoor space!