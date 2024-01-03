City of Germantown

The City of Germantown is pleased to announce upcoming safety improvements to the Riverdale School zone scheduled to take place during the school’s holiday break. As part of the City’s ongoing efforts to continuously improve and prioritize public safety, the city regularly evaluates traffic conditions, particularly around schools where the safety of parents and students is of utmost importance.

Over the holiday break, weather permitting, enhancements aimed at improving pedestrian and vehicular safety in and around Riverdale School will be implemented. The planned improvements include:

New crosswalk installation: Public Works staff will install a new crosswalk close to the southern drive at Riverdale School. This addition aims to provide a safer crossing point for students and parents, ensuring a secure journey to and from the school.

Relocation of School Zone Flashers: The school zone will be expanded with the strategic relocation of school zone flashers. This move is designed to optimize visibility and alert drivers to the school zone, contributing to a safer environment for everyone.

Additional Signage and Removal of Conflicting Signage: The City will install new signage to enhance communication regarding the school zone. Any conflicting signage will be removed to provide clear and concise information for pedestrians and drivers, contributing to improved overall safety.

The initial phase of this project represents a significant step toward enhancing pedestrian and vehicular safety near Riverdale School. A visual representation of the current and future school zone areas, including the relocated school zone flashers, can be found in the figures provided.