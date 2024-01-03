January 3, 2024
Facebook
  • Home
  • >
  • Featured
  • >
  • Upcoming Safety Improvements to the Riverdale School zone scheduled

Upcoming Safety Improvements to the Riverdale School zone scheduled

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on email

City of Germantown

The City of Germantown is pleased to announce upcoming safety improvements to the Riverdale School zone scheduled to take place during the school’s holiday break. As part of the City’s ongoing efforts to continuously improve and prioritize public safety, the city regularly evaluates traffic conditions, particularly around schools where the safety of parents and students is of utmost importance.

IMG_2324Download

Over the holiday break, weather permitting, enhancements aimed at improving pedestrian and vehicular safety in and around Riverdale School will be implemented. The planned improvements include:

New crosswalk installation: Public Works staff will install a new crosswalk close to the southern drive at Riverdale School. This addition aims to provide a safer crossing point for students and parents, ensuring a secure journey to and from the school.

IMG_2325Download

Relocation of School Zone Flashers: The school zone will be expanded with the strategic relocation of school zone flashers. This move is designed to optimize visibility and alert drivers to the school zone, contributing to a safer environment for everyone.

Additional Signage and Removal of Conflicting Signage: The City will install new signage to enhance communication regarding the school zone. Any conflicting signage will be removed to provide clear and concise information for pedestrians and drivers, contributing to improved overall safety.

The initial phase of this project represents a significant step toward enhancing pedestrian and vehicular safety near Riverdale School. A visual representation of the current and future school zone areas, including the relocated school zone flashers, can be found in the figures provided.

Jennifer Deshazo

Jennifer Deshazo

Related Posts

Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook

Editor's Pick

© Copyright 2024 

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Instagram