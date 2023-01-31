TOWN UPDATE:

Updates About Road Conditions, Outages and Trash CollectionAs of this morning, roads in Germantown are clear and passable. Motorists are urged to use caution when driving over bridges and overpasses as they may be slick.
Ice build-up can cause broken tree limbs and branches, which can ultimately lead to power outages. If you need to report an outage in your neighborhood, call MLGW at (901) 544-6500. To view MLGW’s Outage Summary Map, visit https://www.mlgw.com/residential/outagemap.
Lastly, Waste Pro crews are running regular Tuesday collection routes. If anything changes regarding sanitation collection, we will be sure to keep you updated. Any changes to the sanitation schedule will be shared on Germantown-TN.gov and on the City’s social media channels.
January 31, 2023